Late surge salvages BJP’s dwindling stock

Looking back at the results of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, there is no doubt that the voter in that state was angry and disillusioned with the BJP for a variety of reasons, but he was far from enamoured with newly-anointed Congress president Rahul Gandhi. There is no denying that whether it was Anandiben Patel or her successor Vijay Rupani, both chief ministers, who came after Narendra Modi’s dynamic stewardship, did not quite measure up to good governance standards.

It was inept handling that led to the larger-than-life persona of Patidar crusader Hardik Patel who emerged as a major spoiler for the BJP. The manner in which Hardik, then barely 22 years of age was jailed and charged with sedition for demanding reservation for his community in jobs and education was myopia at its worst. Hardik, who later emerged as a powerful orator, managed to rally people, especially the Patidars or Patels, to feel a deep sense of hurt at the treatment meted out to him and his supporters.

By the time the BJP tried to make amends and draw him back to their fold, it was too late. The Congress was already seeing an opportunity. The more the police tightened the screws against Hardik, the more hurt the Patidars were. While Anandiben thought that strong-arm tactics could subdue Hardik, little did she know that he had the potential to be a formidable rabble-rouser. The Dalits, too, were up in arms at police highhandedness in Una, Saurashtra. Gradually, the youth in general picked up cudgels.

Had it not been for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intensive electoral campaign, Gujarat would perhaps have gone out of BJP’s hand. Amit Shah is doubtlessly a fine organiser and strategist, but without Modi’s all-out support, he could not have turned the tide. Until a week before the elections, the mood in BJP was not upbeat. There was fear that their rivals were gaining ground. There was an element of uncertainty among Gujaratis about who to vote for.

True to their reputation of messing up things at the nick of time, some blunders by Congressmen queered the pitch for them. Across the board, the Gujaratis are happy that they have their representative (Modi) in prime ministerial office in New Delhi. They could not stomach Mani Shankar Aiyar calling Modi a ‘neech aadmi’. They remembered how he had mocked at Modi before the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 as a good-for-nothing ‘chaiwala’.

About the same time, Kapil Sibal made the shocking demand in the Supreme Court to defer the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case until after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. All this made many voters change their mind about voting for the Congress merely to spite the BJP.

There is no doubt that the demonetisation of high-value currency and the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) did not go down well with farmers and small traders, among others. Many farmers were stumped because they largely dealt in cash. Demonetisation had outlawed high-denomination notes overnight, imposing a heavy burden on their finances.

The traders, who too, thrived on tax evasion also found the GST procedures irksome and the GST provisions too interventionist, threatening the ease with which they earned profits. That small traders who thought they had been ruined were appeased subsequently through a wave of liberal measures to ease their pain gave the BJP much relief. The results in Surat bear this out.

A positive effect of the Patidar alienation from the BJP was that other backward castes rallied to BJP’s support. To what extent that offset the Patidar disadvantage would be known only when the results are studied threadbare. Hardik belongs to the Kadva Patel community, which forms only about 30 per cent of Patidars. OBCs make up 51 per cent of Gujarat’s population.

Kolis, an OBC community, alone make up around 20 per cent, making them the largest caste group in Gujarat. Patidars constitute only around 12 per cent. In several of Gujarat’s 182 seats, the split in the Patidar vote meant OBCs took centre stage. It is foolhardy to think that all or much of the voting was along caste lines. But that there was a caste factor in the voting is undeniable.

It may also seem that the BJP has burnt bridges with Hardik Patel for all times, but that is not true. With the Lok Sabha elections just a year and a half away, all kinds of manipulations can be expected from both – the BJP and the Congress. A major sore point with Gujarat BJP was the unemployment factor on which the people of the State feel badly let down. That this was a major factor in the alienation of the youth is a reasonable surmise.

Whether it is Vijay Rupani or his successor as chief minister, if the BJP decides to change him, there would need to be a major thrust towards creation of jobs and incentivising self-employment. The Centre would also have to chip in with employment-generating schemes.

Opposition to the ‘bullet train’ has been a propaganda tool for the Congress but the tables could turn if this ambitious project leads to substantial employment along the Ahmedabad-Mumbai railway line.

All in all, the BJP victory in the Gujarat elections is a major morale-booster for the party. Ultimately, it is power and not the margins of victory that matter. But, this is no time for euphoria in the BJP. It is time for introspection and to move forward on the growth path with speed and efficiency.

The author is a political commentator and columnist. He has authored four books.