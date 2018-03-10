Karnataka State flag issue ticklish

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is indeed a wily operator. With elections to the Assembly slated before mid-May and very little to show in terms of development and good governance, he has been desperate for an emotive issue to capitalise on to influence voters. He has found one in pushing for the State’s own flag which he plans to use as a weapon of identity politics. Only a few days ago, he turned down his party (the Congress’) advice to accommodate technical wizard Sam Pitroda and senior politician Janardan Dwivedy as nominees from the State to the Rajya Sabha, sending out the message that his State was averse to outsiders being foisted on the State. He has also been speaking up for wider use of Kannada language in Karnataka, which he feels would go down well with the people of the State.

The Congress, which has been decimated in much of the country, is fighting to stave off an anti-incumbency vote in the Karnataka polls with the challenge from the BJP pushing it to the wall. Siddaramaiah reckons that by appealing to the sentiments of the local populace, he would manage to convince them to go with the party. The chief minister projects that he is fighting for ‘Kanadiga pride’. Since the matter has to be cleared by the Union Home Ministry, Siddaramaiah reckons that it is a win-win situation for him. If the Centre rejects his idea, he will exploit the issue in the elections, touting it to be an affront to the State by the Centre.

If the Centre gives in, he would showcase it as his victory in the battle for the pride of the State. The only other state which has a state flag is Jammu and Kashmir, which was allowed to do so as a part of special status allowed to it at the time of accession.

Constitutional experts say that what Siddaramaiah is seeking is not constitutionally invalid. In fact, the statute had not dealt with the issue. In the circumstances, it may be prudent for the Centre to ask the President to make a reference to the Supreme Court and let the issue rest with it for the time being. But there is a strong body of opinion that such a presidential reference would encourage divisive tendencies and give impetus to forces of sub-nationalism. Karnataka has indeed opened what could potentially be a can of worms for the central government. Deft handling would be the key to this ticklish issue.