Karnataka government on a retrograde course

The Karnataka government’s decision to reserve all blue-collar jobs for Kannadigas in all industries receiving concessions from the government—except IT and biotech (BT)—is retrograde and ill-advised. It is indeed cheap vote bank politics which would hurt the interests of those whose interests it professes to serve. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must think hard before taking such a ruinous step because it may well trigger off similar moves in other states, thereby affecting job opportunities for Kannadigas in those states. In fact what would stop other states from coming up with similar populist policies, even for white-collar jobs where merit is crucial for productivity. Without introduction of economic criteria in recruitments, such total reservation may well lead to greater caste and ethnic tensions. In any event, such a legislation will predictably violate the landmark Indra Sawhney judgment of the Supreme Court which caps reservation “of any manner” at 50 per cent.

Mercifully, the Karnataka government’s move is not a fait accompli yet. The draft has been circulated for comments. The government will be well advised to desist from such a myopic step just to woo some voters. Ironically, this move has come at a time when the states are deliberating on removal of fiscal barriers so that a common market may be created through the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to replace all indirect levies. The State must also ponder over the fallout that the move would inevitably have over investment coming into Karnataka from other states. Instead of such 100 per cent reservation, the Siddaramaiah government must think constructively to impart skills training to local blue-collar job seekers so that they excel others in an open job market. The cosmopolitan character of Bengaluru gives the city a proud character nationally and internationally. Anything that detracts from that character must be eschewed.