Karnataka assembly elections: A tough contest between Congress and BJP in Karnataka

With the notification of the poll schedule in Karnataka, the much-awaited contest between the Congress and the BJP is set to engage the nation’s attention for the next six weeks. Though Deve Gowda’s JD(S) is a third force in the State, the battle is essentially between the Congress and the BJP. Indeed, not unlike Punjab where it was Captain Amarinder Singh, who was virtually the lone spearhead of the Congress campaign, in Karnataka too the central Congress leadership has a marginal role to play, with the shots being called by the outgoing chief minister Siddaramiah.

Of course, it is important for the Congress to somehow hold the State. A defeat in Karnataka will not only be morale-shattering for the Congress ahead of the key Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan but it will also leave the party ruling in relatively minor States. Given that the Karnataka poll will be the first major contest after Rahul Gandhi formally took over as the Congress chief, failure to do reasonably well in the State can prove ominous for the party. It is relevant that after he took over, the party lost its deposit in the three Lok Sabha by-polls in UP and Bihar. For the BJP, winning back Karnataka will be a huge plus; the party already rules in 20 States on its own or in alliance with the regional parties. With an eye on the Assembly poll, Siddaramaiah Government has taken many decisions, some of them highly controversial, which he hopes would pay him electoral dividend.

Aside from the usual pre-election sops such as writing of farm loans up to Rs one lakh or free distribution of laptops to certain sections, etc., it is his recent announcement bestowing on the numerically significant Lingayat community the minority status which is bound to remain front and centre in the electioneering. The decision is highly controversial, to say the least, having divided the Lingayats in the middle. Without doubt, the minority status tag on the Lingayats was aimed at cutting the support of the BJP which is led by the former chief minister Y S Yeddyurappa, a Lingayat. Said to constitute anything between 14 to 17 per cent of the electorate, should the carrot of minority tag cause a considerable switch from the BJP to the Congress, it would have served Siddaramiah’s objective.

Scholars and seers alike of the Lingayats are sharply divided on the advisability of the minority tag. Weeks before the official announcement of the poll schedule, leaders of both the Congress and the BJP had virtually launched the respective campaigns, with Rahul Gandhi paying obeisance at various religious places and Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah holding several public rallies. As of now, the contest is wide open. In case of a hung House, Deve Gowda’s JD(S) will hold the trump card. Gowda has a personal score to settle with Siddaramiah, the latter having deserted him for the Congress when Gowda preferred his son for chief ministership over him. Siddaramiah’s record in government has been rather patchy, but he has tried to overcome charges of widespread corruption by offering a number of sops. As a result, as of now he is very much in the contest.