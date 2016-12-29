Strategic ties: India-China tussle

The ding dong battle for strategic dominance between India and China in the region has taken on various forms, some of which cannot but be unpalatable for India. But it would be wrong to think that it is a one-sided game. The outgoing year has seen more than its share of twists and turns.

In recent times, India scored over China in the activation of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) involving countries in South Asia and South-East Asia, namely, Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The forum was set up in 1997 but was given impetus through the Goa meeting this year which ran alongside the BRICS summit. The main objective of BIMSTEC is technological and economic cooperation among south Asian and southeast Asian countries along the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

India also managed to forge closer ties with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the region and with Myanmar. With a new government, headed by President Sirisena, in Sri Lanka, came a more pro-India stance. Sirisena visited India on his first overseas trip and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reciprocated within a month. Modi also promised India would develop an oil tank “farm”, offered $318 million in credit for rail works and a $1.5 billion currency swap between the central banks of the two nations.

However, within a year Sri Lanka was back to wooing Chinese investments. The government has revived the Hambantota port city project, and followed up with a visit to China by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last April.The trip was widely read as being aimed at mending relations as well as negotiating better terms on the port city for Sri Lanka, including a reduction in the $125 million penalty it received for previously suspending work on the mega-project. Wickremesinghe also requested an equity swap on some of Sri Lanka’s $8 billion worth of Chinese loans.

There is a distinct thaw in Indo-Nepal relations after the chill that had developed last year. Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, has been performing a balancing act between India and China, but Kathmandu’s proposed first joint military exercise with Beijing early next year has triggered considerable disquiet in New Delhi. Indeed, India needs to watch out as China spreads its tentacles.

Mercifully, military ties between the two countries are so inextricably intertwined that over 32,000 Nepalese Gorkhas continue to serve in Indian Army and Nepal is home to over 1.2 lakh ex-servicemen – and their dependants – who draw pension from India. Significantly, while reacting to the development on Nepal’s military engagement with Beijing, China’s Global Times warned India recently that it was neither realistic nor possible for India to always regard Nepal as its backyard and put pressure on Sino-Nepalese cooperation.

With regard to Bangladesh, India has had a boost in relations under Sheikh Hasina but the Chinese are making their own strategic moves to woo that country. In May, China expressed its interest in investing in Bangladesh’s beleaguered apparel industry – a sign which Dhaka will welcome given the controversies that this industry has so recently been mired in. In June, Dhaka gave its consent to a Chinese proposal for the construction of a transnational highway, connecting West Bengal and the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, via Myanmar and Bangladesh. The proposal has not yet been elaborated on, but it is safe to say that this will be a project of no small strategic implication.

Most recently, the project that has been grabbing headlines is that of the Padma rail-road bridge, for which the government floated an international tender in June. This is a project that has the potential to be an economic game-changer if it is successfully completed. Not only will it link 21southern districts of Bangladesh with the interior of the country, but it is also expected to add 1.2 per cent to the country’s GDP.

Bangladesh is a strategic factor on China’s geopolitical agenda. Beijing is always on the lookout for better and more accessible sources of energy, and currently has an eye on the natural gas reserves that Bangladesh has to offer. There are also fears in India that China is egging on Bangladesh to demand from India a share in the waters of the Brahmaputra.The Chinese have already established a strong influence in Maldives and are wooing Myanmar assiduously.

All in all, the Chinese are working overtime to nibble at India’s influence in the region and India has to remain watchful to ward off the possibility of being left behind. The successful launch of Agni-5 off the Odisha coast is a welcome breakthrough in so far as it puts all of China in India’s missile range. The Chinese have a capability of firing inter-continental ballistic missiles upto a range of 13,000 km but that need not bother India as long as the deterrence of China being within India’s range is there.

However, what must worry India most are the implications of the huge resources that China is creating in Pakistan as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative.

The CPEC is a multi-billion dollar undertaking to lay an overland route which will facilitate trade and communication between China and Pakistan and give the former the advantage of easy access to the high seas through Pakistan’s Gwadar port. Considering that this road will pass through Pak-occupied Kashmir and be in proximity of India it is a potential threat to India which this country can ignore only at its peril.

There are also signs of a new relationship between Russia and Pakistan, apparently at China’s behest which can hardly go down well with India which has had a history of longstanding and strong relationship with Russia. Russia and Pakistan held their first ever foreign office consultations recently leading India to express doubts about Russian intentions. Coming soon after the first ever joint military exercise between Russia and Pakistan and what New Delhi saw as attempts to block Indian efforts to “isolate” Islamabad politically, levels of concern are rising in the government and among India’s strategic community.

Evidently, the Chinese are working at various levels to nibble at India’s growing influence in the region and India needs to step up its counter-measures to combat Chinese influence.