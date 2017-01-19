Light at the end of the tunnel for GST

It is an index of the imperfections in our democratic system that despite a plethora of benefits accruing to the country from this measure, some states are trying hard to prevent it from going forward. That hard negotiations will ultimately bring them around is a hope that the Centre is entertaining.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India is a saga of missed opportunities, politics taking precedence over national interest and on the positive plane brilliant ironing out of differences between the Centre and states in an exercise that has been slow but steady thus far.

That after painstakingly pushing both houses of Parliament to adopt the GST Amendment Bill, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is engaged in convincing the opposition-ruled states to ratify the changes or to get a consensus on modifying any provision to suit their perceived needs is a gigantic job that cannot be deemed to be over until all wrinkles are removed.

Mr Jaitley acknowledged at the end of the recent meeting of the GST Council that the rollout of the GST scheme would not happen on April 1, 2017 which was the old target date, but that there is a new date—July 1. While he claimed that all contentious issues had been sorted out, the Finance Minister of Kerala denied that all was well yet. Lurking in the shadows is also West Bengal which is out to settle political scores with Prime Minister Modi even if it be at the cost of perceived national interest.

Candidly speaking, this is not a case of the obduracy of the Congress, the Left and other opposition forces alone. The BJP too was unduly obstructionist when the UPA was in power or else the GST could well have become a reality as early as 2012. In the forefront of the then opposition was Gujarat, then led by Narendra Modi, that opposed GST tooth and nail. Now the shoe is on the other foot and it goes to Jaitley’s credit that he is doggedly pursuing the goal with relentless drive, convinced as he is that it would bring substantial benefits to the country as a whole.

Billed justifiably as the biggest tax reform since independence, GST seeks to replace a raft of different state and local taxes with a single unified value added tax system to turn the country into the world’s biggest single market. The GST will indeed subsume over a dozen central and state levies including excise duty, service tax and VAT. There can be little doubt that it would ease doing business with India for foreign entities and also within India to a considerable degree.

That annual GDP growth could be one to two percentage points as a result of GST implementation is itself a big cause to bring about this reform. That the positive results of this measure would take about a year to be reflected in GDP explains the desperation of the Modi government to roll it out and the opposition’s keenness to delay it because a delayed rollout could well deny the positive fallout from it for the BJP in the 2019 general elections. That is ofcourse a narrow-minded approach and it is a shame that it is a hard reality.

What is also in GST’s favour is that the inefficiency of the current system leads to a lot of tax collection falling through the cracks, while a fragmented market encourages local protectionism.

The business sector is particularly keen on GST, as the current situation makes it difficult for companies to grow and take advantage of economies of scale. Besides, a system of tax credits will encourage more businesses to file returns — bringing many transactions currently in the ‘shadow’ economy into the mainstream.

In the interests of smooth transition to GST, the BJP has removed a proposed additional one per cent tax on inter-state transactions and has come round to compensating states for any lost revenue for five years. The latter is partly dictated by the fact that the ill effects of demonetisation would temporarily slow down the economies of some states, a thought voiced by West Bengal that is of doubtful validity. As a concession to states, alcohol and fuel which have traditionally been major revenue-earners for states through levies have been left out of GST for the time being.

Before the last meeting, a major point of dispute had been who will assess, and therefore tax, businesses with annual earnings of upto Rs 1.5 crore which contribute a huge part of tax revenues. The states wanted exclusive rights to this category but it was agreed that they will assess 90 per cent of the group and the Centre will handle the rest.

Those with a turnover of more than 1.5 crores will be divided equally between the Centre and states. Late last year, the GST Council had decided that the new sales tax will apply in four slabs. The tax rates will range from 5 to 28 per cent, with 12 per cent and 18 per cent as standard rates.

The new tax also includes a separate central “cess” that will be levied on tobacco products, luxury cars and aerated drinks, charged on top of the 28 percent tax bracket. The central “cess” will remain in place initially for five years and its proceeds would be used to compensate states for revenue losses following the GST’s implementation. It is still not clear, however, which tax rate will apply to the services which contribute nearly 60 percent of India’s $2.08 trillion economy.

The next meeting of the GST council is scheduled for February 18 when the GST draft would hopefully be prepared. The new draft would go through the legislative process before it is up for ratification by states. There could still be a slip between the cup and the lip but the step by step approach has brightened hopes and GST would be rolled out as per new projections, by July 1, 2017.