India banks on Trump positives

Slowly but surely, the largely-unknown Donald Trump factor is unfolding for India and Indians. Until recently, it was essentially election rhetoric, but now Trump is in the active mode of implementing some of his key promises which are defined by his slogan ‘America First.’ Inevitably, apprehensions run side by side with new hopes.

Politically, though the Obama era was characterised by improved relations with India but inaction on reining in Pakistan’s terror outfits, the Trump era could signal a more no-nonsense approach towards Islamabad which could work to India’s benefit. Already, the mastermind of the 2008 attacks on Mumbai Hafiz Saeed and four of his associates have been placed under house arrest in Pakistan. While Islamabad’s past record is uninspiring in so far as perpetrators of terror against India are either left scot-free or their arrest is a sham, this time around there is palpable fear in Islamabad that President Trump may be watching.

With Trump having implemented his campaign promise of banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim nations, the Pakistan establishment is wary of what Trump can do to pin down perpetrators of terror against India. Even as Trump with his penchant for business seeks to foster deeper economic ties with India, he may be willing to go farther than Obama in coming down hard on terrorists who foment trouble in India. There are hints that Pakistan may be included in the visa ban list and that cannot but affect that country’s economic health.

Indeed, there is no mistaking Trump’s determination to largely protect American jobs for Americans and build new protectionist walls to keep out immigrants, except those high-skilled ones that are of high value to the US. Every year, there are about 65,000 H-1B visas that Indian techies seek out to work in the US. Currently, visa norms state that those who get H-1B visas earn at least $60,000 per year. But the doubling of this minimum salary requirement means that the number of people who go there will be fewer.

The Trump administration has introduced a legislation in the US House of Representatives which among other things calls for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to USD 130,000, making it difficult for firms to replace American employees with foreign workers, including from India.

The new American policy on immigrants has sent shivers down the spine of India’s IT professionals and led to panic in India’s stock markets. Market capitalisation of the principal IT companies has suffered much damage already. There is an air of despondency that the thriving Indian IT industry may be in for tough times. Remittances to India would inevitably be affected and many Indian professionals may have to pack their bags and return. Yet, there is a silver lining in so far as India needs these professionals as never before with the country’s development plans in full gear. That the curtailment of H1B may be in a sense a blessing in disguise in the longer run cannot be ruled out. Sooner than later, the Trump administration would realise that it is running short of IT professionals so the drastic measures may be tempered down with practical experience.

There is the cold reality that ethnic Indians and Chinese in particular have, as immigrants, benefitted the American nation a great deal with their hard work and enterprise. Besides, the US has had an excellent deal in terms of commodity pricing while the developing world has suffered due to low pricing of their manufactured products. There is no denying that if the H-1B visas were to be tightened and outsourcing to Indian IT companies were to be leashed, India and Indians would be great sufferers, but the effect on the US too would be crippling.

The White House clarified on Wednesday that legal permanent residents, or green card holders, do not require a waiver to enter the US. The restriction on green card holders was the most confusing element in Trump’s executive order. Initially, administration officials had said permanent legal residents were barred from entry under the executive order, although they could apply for a waiver and be rescreened.

India would suffer in terms of remittances too. World Bank data showed the US was the second largest source of remittance for India in 2015, behind Saudi Arabia, and about $10.96 billion – nearly16 per cent of the total inflows – was sent to India.

But on the plus side, Trump’s open disdain for China, reflected in him calling it one of the main adversaries of the US, could put India at an advantage. The Republican’s plans to label China a “currency manipulator” and impose more taxes if Beijing fails to renegotiate trade deals might be a boost for the Indian economy. Trump’s tough stance against China exercising control over the South China Sea would be to India’s benefit too. The international waters, be it in South China Sea or the Indian Ocean or alongside the proposed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) must be left free for navigation by the US, India and all other countries. There can be no compromise on this basic principle. Any Chinese design to maintain hegemony in international waters must be nipped in the bud. In fact, the CPEC which is to pass through Pak-occupied Kashmir would rob India of its claim over the region for all times. It is therefore necessary that India works closely with the US to strive to stall that project. Japan’s interest too converges with that of the US and India.