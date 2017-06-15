Arrest rot in democratic spirit

Even as democracy matures in the country with the average voter empowering himself to take well-thought-out and pragmatic ballot box decisions, there are serious ills that have crept into the system in a virulent way which threaten to annul the very spirit of democracy.

True, there are inducements offered to voters to lure them towards particular candidates, with money, liquor, biryani and household appliances on offer, but with the principal parties matching each other’s bribes to voters it boils down to the voter’s good sense about which of the bribes to vote for. In the circumstances, the ideal candidate who would have no axe to grind of his own is nowhere. He is drowned out in competitive bribing.

Just before codes of conduct come into force before any election, there are sops handed out to voters not the least of which is the write-off of farm loans to farmers. The result is that many farmers have stopped paying back in the hope that ultimately the loans would be written off. The Reserve Bank has protested over such economic profligacy but such entreaties invariably fall on deaf ears. The situation gets worse year after year, government after government.

The country’s largest state of Madhya Pradesh has been facing an agrarian crisis but with Assembly elections only a few months away, the whole focus in the main opposition, the Congress party, is to exploit the situation and fan the embers of discontent.

How else can one explain the manner in which a Congress legislator, Shakuntala Khatik, was caught inciting a mob to set the police stations on fire when she was amidst the agitating farmers. The whole motivation was to make political capital out of the agitation regardless of what effect that would have on the law and order and on the general welfare of the farmers whose cause they profess to espouse.

It has indeed come to such a pass that people at large have lost faith in politicians and are conscious of the fact that the choice is between the frying pan and the fire. There is therefore cynicism all around which is doing the ethos of democracy no good.

Likewise, even as the country is faced with an enemy that is out to use the most subversive of stratagem to wrench Kashmir away from us, a Congress front-ranking leader Sandeep Dikshit has the gumption to accuse the Army chief of behaving like a ‘sadak ka gunda’ (a street thug). Is this what has become of the freedom of speech that a political leader is allowed to \lower the morale of the valiant armed forces without any action being taken against him and while some support him, most choose to look the other way?

Surely, there have to be some dos and don’ts even in a democracy. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi used to say at the height of her power that what we have in our country is ‘licence’, not democracy. It took a state of emergency for trains to run on time and for government babus to attend to their duties with due discipline whereas in the entire free world these are assumed as part of democratic functioning. It’s another matter that the abuses of emergency more than neutralised the initial gains from it.

The disruptions in Parliament and in State legislatures — paralysing the proceedings for days on end by jumping into the well of the House, snatching papers, breaking mikes and much else have become the order of the day in an ugly manifestation of democracy. Precious little of consequence gets done in the temple of democracy—the Parliament.

Indeed, we need to do some soul-searching on where our democracy is heading. It was so refreshing to see how in the functional democracy of the United States, James Coney, the Federal Bureau of Investigation chief was grilled by a Parliament committee after he was summarily sacked by President Trump and some embarrassing revelations about Trump emerged.

Some of the parliamentary committees of the Indian Parliament do a fine job of deliberating on issues. In fact, these panels are the saving grace of our parliamentary system while Parliament as a whole has degenerated as a theatre of the absurd.

In yesteryears, there were some brilliant parliamentarians who used to lend immense weight to arguments that they raised in debates. Today, the primary weapon in the hands of parliamentarians is boycotts, walkouts and unruly behaviour. Gone are the outstanding debates that relied on strong arguments.

There was an unwritten code that whichever be the government, foreign policy was a product of consensus. Today, national interest is routinely sacrificed at the altar of political expediency. This is an unhappy development.

At the very root of our democracy today is the naked display of money and muscle power. It is inconceivable that anyone with modest means would be in a position to reach a position of power. An average successful candidate for a parliamentary seat spends no less than Rs 5 crore and this figure is rising. A high proportion of successful candidates have criminal record.

We need to set about finding correctives to fine-tune our democracy. While democracy still is the best form of governance, when we look around the world, the ills that have crept in need to be attended to in line with best practices across the world.

Electoral reforms have been pending for years together but the will to effect those changes is woefully lacking across the board. All in all, it is a deterioration in democratic spirit that needs immediate attention and due deliberation.

The author is a political commentator and columnist.

He has authored four books