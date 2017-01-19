IPS officers’ sack must inject more discipline

The Narendra Modi government’s decision to compulsorily ‘retire’ two Indian Police Service officers on the basis of a performance review mandated at the end of 15 years and 25 years of service should send out the message that accountability now stands sharpened for officers of the government who have in the past got away with sloth, lack of integrity and indiscipline. Recently, similar action had been initiated against Indian Revenue Service officers. As per service rules, bureaucrats found to be fit cases for compulsory retirement get three-month notice or pay and allowances in lieu of notice but this is a practice that has hardly ever been invoked.

This is why some recalcitrant officers take undue advantage of this lackadaisical approach and fail to live up to the standards expected of them. This attitude of a few black sheep not only leads many others to follow the same example but defames the entire cadre of officers who are then mocked at for their poor sense of commitment to work and integrity.

Of the two IPS officers in question – Raj Kumar Dewangan from the 1992 batch of Chhatisgarh IPS cadre and Mayank Sheel Chohan from 1998 batch of AGMU (Arunachal, Goa and Mizoram) IPS cadre – Dewangan was posted as IG (Home Guards) and Chohan had been under suspension for the last couple of years. Dewangan was put on watch list by a review committee that included the chief secretary and the DGP since 2015 in view of charges relating to recovery of proceeds of a 1998 case of embezzlement from members of his staff. Chohan, posted as an SP in Arunachal had allegedly staged his own abduction in 2012. He was probed by the CBI in a disproportionate assets case and placed under suspension.

In a country where there are millions of unemployed youth waiting for job opportunities, excessive security of service for the persistent poor performers or those of doubtful integrity should be deemed to be patently unfair. The Modi government had, in its initial months, created a good impression by enforcing timings discipline and greater accountability among government staff in New Delhi. But this was not applied across the board in the country. If the recent action against two bureaucrats presages a tightening of governmental enforcement of discipline it is truly a welcome step. If not, it would be seen as a flash in the pan with no message of tougher accountability.