Hint of ISI hand in rail mishaps in Bihar shocking

The revelation by the Bihar police that two major train accidents which resulted in deaths of 151 passengers and injuries to 200 were carried out on the instructions of Pakistan’s external spy agency the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is utterly shocking.

The ISI hand was exposed following the arrest of three criminals – Umashankar Patel, Motilal Paswan and Mukesh Yadav – from Motihari on the Indo-Nepal border, who were ostensibly working at the behest of a Nepalese citizen based in Dubai. One of them confessed to planting explosives to derail the Indore-Patna Express and the Ajmer-Sealdah Express near Kanpur last year.

Not only has the disclosure marked a new dimension to the subversion carried out by the ISI, it has pointed to the need for heightened vigil on railway lines to check such nefarious activities. Now that the National Investigating Agency (NIA) has come into the picture for detailed investigation, it must investigate if there is an inter-country conspirators’ group operating in Pakistan, Nepal, UAE, and India at ISI’s command to cause sabotage in India.

It is now for the NIA to establish if indeed there was an ISI mastermind behind the subversion. The security loopholes need to be bridged on a war footing and deterrent punishment needs to be handed out to the ISI perpetrator, his agents and the hired criminals recruited for acts of sabotage. There cannot be any complacency on this score. In fact, those involved could have killed many more if they had succeeded in derailing a passenger train by setting off an explosion.

Another major train accident was foiled on January 1 by the railway patrolling staff who detected 50 elastic rail clips, three pairs of fishplates that were removed and also damage caused by a hacksaw on the track between Kalyanpur and Mandhana railway stations of the Farrukhabad-Kanpur-Anwarganj sections. Clearly, therefore there is a concerted effort to derail trains and cause mass casualties which must be unmasked.

It is indeed imperative that we get to the root of any ISI involvement rather than making assertions which are later proved to be wrong and cause us embarrassment. If the claim is proved right, the Indian government must escalate it with the establishment in Pakistan and share the details with the United Nations and with friendly countries. As Prime Minister Modi reiterated in New Delhi on Tuesday, India cannot walk the path of peace alone. Pakistan has to eschew terror and walk with India if it wants to revive the dialogue with New Delhi.