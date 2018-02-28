For the sake of bilateral ties

Even though the eight-day official visit of the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has been largely dismissed as nothing much to write home about, there is urgent need for course correction as well as understanding the ground realities for mutually beneficial ties.

While it is no secret that the visiting dignitary is seeking to please his Sikh constituency back home, sections of its extremist elements are highly inimical to the unity and integrity of this country.

Consequently, the bilateral relations between New Delhi and Ottawa has remained luke warm and adrift requiring direly needed course correction. It is in this context that Trudeau’s low key reception has been in contrast to the attendant fanfare extended to other international dignitaries.

It is no secret that the red flag had gone up much before Trudeau’s sojourn to this country as strong protests made to Ottawa failed to evoke the desired response. This is particularly so after a resolution was moved in the Ontario provincial legislature categorising the 1984 anti-Sikh violence as “genocide”.

New Delhi had strong reservations about certain ministers accompanying Trudeau having Khalistani leanings. It was apparent that both the sides had concerns and issues which inexplicably remained in limbo adding an unsavoury dimension to the Canadian prime minister’s visit.

Trudeau’s cold shouldering may have been on account of the growing concern in this country that the Liberal government is too soft about the so called Khalistan cause in the sensitive border state of Punjab.

Canadian officials said one of the aspects of this trip was to ease the various Indian concerns. Trudeau had a meeting with Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, an outspoken critic of the Canadian government’s indulgence of Sikh separatists. After his discussions last week, Amrinder Singh drew pointed attention to Trudeau’s commitment to the unity of this country.

Host prime minister Narendra Modi and Trudeau called for dismantling the infrastructure support to terrorism “from across the borders of Afghanistan,” an unambiguous reference to Pakistan. The Maldives government was urged to ensure early resumption of the political process. On Myanmar, the two sides sought voluntary, safe and sustainable return of the Rohingya refugees.

Analysts insist there is need for greater sensitivity to India’s concerns and mutual interest can be the driving force between the two countries. The significance of the framework for cooperation between India and Canada on countering terrorism and violent extremism is indicative of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

The terrorism framework names groups including Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation thereby signifying that the Trudeau administration is alive to New Delhi’s concerns.

The visit of Trudeau and his family in enhancing the awareness of Canada among Indians has given a boost to public diplomacy. He has hopefully returned home enlightened and aware of this country’s red lines.

What is encouraging is Modi’s resolve to remain engaged and the visitor’s acknowledgement of the dangers posed by Sikh extremism. It is important for New Delhi to develop a strategic partnership with Canada, a leading economic and political player on the international stage.

Firmly affirming India’s sovereignty, Trudeau promised to remove the impediments in enlarging and strengthening bilateral relations. The Canadian side expressed its commitment in neutralising the various terrorist organisations.

New Delhi must encourage Canada’s new found resolve to deal effectively with the menace of terrorism. However, hurdles remain in boosting India-Canada trade.

India’s decision to raise duties on pulses from Canada and the problems on reaching an agreement on a bilateral investment treaty as well as overcoming major hurdles in improving trade has to be resolved.

This country has been the largest market for Canadian pulses, peas and lentils. The bumper crop in this country last year led to reduced imports from that country to protect domestic farmers.

Both sides agreed to intensify efforts in finalising a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and a bilateral Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement. It has become necessary for New Delhi to encourage countering Sikh extremism while boosting the partnership between the two countries.

The writer is a senior journalist and commentator.