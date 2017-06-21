Farm loan waivers could hit the economy hard

Recent farm loan waivers in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are slated to cost the exchequers of these states a whopping Rs 36,359 crore and Rs 30,000 crore respectively, a heavy price to pay for recklessness motivated by political expediency. While the negative economic consequences of the political decision for waivers was not duly appreciated, Punjab too has jumped on to the loan waiver bandwagon a couple of days ago. While Madhya Pradesh is already in the thick of farm loan waiver demands, it is well on the cards that Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka will follow suit.

Some would say that it is the Yogi Adityanath government in UP that has opened a Pandora’s box while others would contradict that by saying that the demand was waiting to be raised in all these states and if not UP it would have been a state government elsewhere that would have initiated waiver on populist considerations to appease farm voters. According to an IndiaSpend analysis, if the chain reaction forces the hands of state governments India faces a cumulative loan waiver of Rs 3.1 lakh crore ($49.1 billion), or 2.6 per cent of the GDP in 2016-17.

The magnitude of the spend can be gauged from the fact that a waiver of this scale could pay for the 2017 rural roads budget 16 times over or pay for building 4,43,000 warehouses, or increase India’s irrigation potential by 55 per cent more than what has been achieved in the last 60 years. Over nine years to March 2017, the central and state governments waived Rs 88,988 crore ($13.9 billion) in loans to 48.6 million farmers. The nationwide Rs 52,000 crore ($11.3 billion at Rs 45.99 per dollar) loan waiver announced by the UPA government in 2008 accounted for the bulk of this figure.

Significantly, while the waivers were primarily meant to discourage suicide by farmers, apparently caused by widespread indebtedness, the IndiaSpend analysis showed that this had little or no impact on suicide rates. Evidently, this was because on average 32.5 per cent, or 79.38 million, small and marginal farmers across India (with farm holdings of less than 1-2 hectares) rely on informal sources of credit. Meanwhile, loan waivers have led to a rise in the non-performing assets of banks, especially public-sector banks, and are likely to have a significant bearing on the state and national fiscal deficits.

Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel had cautioned the country against farm loan waivers recently pointing out that while they provide no more than temporary relief, they place a significant burden on public finance and the economy, and “engender a moral hazard.” Patel in fact had warned that sub-sovereign fiscal challenges in this context could eventually affect the national balance sheet. These were sane comments that deserved to be heeded, but as in the past with the earlier government which was led by an economist Dr Manmohan Singh, the advice has fallen on deaf ears. Since this is a State subject, the states flout central norms with impunity.