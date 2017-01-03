Eschewing religion in polls a worthy step

In a landmark judgement that re-defines the scope of electoral politics in this country, the Supreme Court has ruled that candidates henceforth cannot seek votes on grounds of religion, caste, creed, community or language during an election campaign. This welcome step would deal a blow to the pernicious practice of vote bank politics which has been playing havoc with our democratic edifice. Appealing to sections of the electorate on caste lines is no less retrograde and also now stands outlawed. The new law will be put to test in the upcoming elections to five state assemblies, especially in UP and Punjab where exploitation of religion during elections has become endemic. Four judges out of the seven-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Thakur voted for outlawing seeking of votes on the basis of religion, caste, creed, community or language while three judges on whose behalf D.Y. Chandrachud wrote the dissenting judgement disagreed with the majority opinion and said that the matter must be left to Parliament to decide. The majority ruled that the secular ethos of the Constitution had to be maintained by keeping elections a secular exercise. “The relationship between man and god is an individual choice. The state is forbidden to have allegiance to such an activity,” the bench said. But Justice Chandrachud held on behalf of the dissenters that “discussion on caste, creed, religion is constitutionally protected within and outside elections and this cannot be restricted.” He added that “it is a matter of free speech and through this legitimate concerns of the society are addressed.” The case reached the apex court after there were claims that several elected candidates in the 1992 Maharashtra assembly polls had appealed to voters on religious grounds. Similar cases were brought before the apex court in 1996. However, that bench decided to refer the case to a larger bench. The five-judge bench was set up only in 2014, and it in turn referred it to a seven-judge bench.

Significantly, construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and caste-based mobilisation are top poll planks of the BJP in UP. The Muslim electorate in UP is also unabashedly wooed on religious lines. In Punjab too, religion and sacrilege are top campaign issues. The elections would be keenly monitored on the criteria of adherence to the newly-defined standards. That is how it should be.