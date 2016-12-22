Engage with Donald Trump more strongly now

By confirming Donald Trump’s election as the 45th President of the United States after he crossed the threshold of 270 seats in the US electoral college, the seal of approval on his presidency has been formally put. All wishful thinking that he could be stopped in his tracks now comes to an end and whatever little lingering doubt there was is now history. The US media as a whole and a host of political pundits who were unreconciled to their predictions being proved wrong must now bite dust and accept the fact that much as they claimed to know everything, they did not have their finger on the pulse of the masses. There was a burning desire among people, especially the youth, for a departure from the hypocritical norms of the earlier times and they achieved that even if it meant voting in an incumbent who was a babe in the woods in public life. Normally, the electoral college vote is a mere formality in which the electors cast ballots for the candidate that won the popular tally in their state. But this time around, the divisive nature of the campaign coupled with the fact that while Trump was deemed to have won the election, Democrat Hillary Clinton was a victor in terms of the popular vote, ensured that doubts were raised whether Trump would come through in a recount in some states. False hopes were built upon fragile foundations in the Hillary camp which were bound to end up in disappointment for them. Insinuations that the Russian government had a hand in Trump’s victory added fuel to the fire, prompting some partisans to say that the President-elect needed to be formally investigated.

For countries like India that have huge stakes in the US president supporting its case for a stop to Pakistani terror attacks for all times, it is time now to swing into action to engage the President-elect to learn to appreciate India’s position. Trump was overly effusive when Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif spoke telephonically to him a few days ago to seek his hand of friendship. His spokesperson later covered up for it. But India’s overtures to Trump have been low key and limited. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has recently met him but more high-level engagement is called for in days to come.