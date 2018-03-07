Donald Trump triggers trade wars

Politicians make all sorts of promises to get elected. Once in power, they come face to face with the reality — and allow reason and commonsense to prevail. Voters understand why certain slogans remain mere slogans. Like Indira Gandhi’s ‘Garibi Hatao’ or Narendra Modi’s ‘a-million-jobs-a-month’. But there in the US, the leader of the free world, Donald Trump seems determined to push through some of the craziest ideas he had uttered on the stump. Like erecting a wall between the US and Mexico. Or reviving the domestic coal industry in an age when fossil fuels have emerged as the biggest polluters in the US.

And, now without considering the consequences, he has gone and proposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and ten percent on aluminum. This has spooked the Wall Street. Because starting trade wars can not only hurt the American economy, it can disrupt the global economic order. As the champion of tariff-free movement of goods and services world-wide, Trump’s action is a direct assault on the World Trade Organisation. Other economies are unlikely to sit idly by when Trump raises the tariff barriers. China is not affected by the latest edict from the White House because its exports to the US are dominated by finished manufactured products.

But India, European Union, South Korea and Japan will be. The EU has threatened to impose tariffs on US imports. Canada, a major supplier of steel and aluminum to the US, has threatened to retaliate if the proposed tariffs are not rolled back. Ditto Mexico. For instance, the steel and aluminum used in cars sold in the US comes from the Canada, electric parts from Mexico whereas the computer software in the heart of the engine is put together locally. Under the WTO umbrella, local and imported components together go into the US-made automobiles. Similarly, the Boeing is dependent on huge imports for aluminum and steel to manufacture its aircrafts.

Besides, over 80 percent of the steel used in America is still produced locally. A study has revealed that Trumps’ tariffs on aluminum might help create a thousand new jobs but it will push the costs for millions of consumers who routinely use canned drinks and foodstuffs. In 2002, President George W Bush had imposed tariffs up to 30 percent on certain steel products. It is said to have saved 10,00 jobs in the steel sector but rendered nearly two lakh people redundant in the steel-consuming sector by pushing up costs of the finished products. Bush withdrew the tariffs three years later. But Trump was neither expected to learn from past experience nor heed the advice of seasoned economic pundits. He was only interested in toting up brownie points to be able to hoodwink his constituency of ‘deplorable’, boasting that he had kept yet another of his electoral promises. But this is bound to prove counter-productive for the US, in the first place. Trump may brag that he is ready for trade wars, but he is completely oblivious to the trade war in the 1930s following depression in the US. It ruined the US economy and triggered a world-wide slump.

After the war, the US took the lead in the creation of a free-trade order, first under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and later under the World Trade Organisation. It is ironical in the extreme that Trump is now engaged in reneging on various free-trade treaties, while of all the nations China seems to claim the mantle of a free-trade warrior. Abandoning the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade zone incorporating some 40 percent of the global economic output, insisting on re-negotiating North American Free Trade Agreement and likewise many other bilateral and multilateral free-trade treaties is pushing the US towards economic isolation.

Several studies have established umpteenth numbers of time that protectionism harms the national economy. A resurgent China will exploit the isolationist streak in Trump to explore more and more avenues to dominate the world economic order. Pity is that though Indian exports of steel and aluminum will suffer due to Trump’s arbitrary tariffs, its options to undo the damage are limited, especially when it too is turning protectionist in some sectors.