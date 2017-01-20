Donald Trump and the US media must make up

True to expectations, the Donald Trump presidency in the United States is starting on a stormy note. His first interaction with the media as President-elect was not the best example of cordiality. He mockingly referred to the popular TV channel CNN as ‘fake news’ and refused to take questions from a reporter of that channel. He described outgoing President Barack Obama’s much-hyped healthcare programme as a ‘disaster’ and said he would scrap it when he assumes office.

He rubbed China and his next door neighbour Mexico on the wrong side, provoking both countries to react strongly. Now, at the threshold of his inauguration, he has received a nasty open letter from the American Press Corps which says bluntly that it is the reporters and not him who will set the rules and decide what to serve the readers because “after all, it is our airtime and column inches that you are seeking to influence.” Acknowledging that the American Press Corps and the US President-elect don’t get along well, the letter says: “It will come as no surprise to you that we see the relationship as strained.”

This is no way to start a relationship and while Trump can be blamed for being highhanded, the media too can hardly be absolved of its share of blame. It must be said that the media as a whole was clearly biased in favour of Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton right through the presidential campaign and its predictions of a crushing Trump defeat were proved horribly wrong. The least that both sides should have now done was to forget the bygones and start on a clean slate. But Trump set the tone with an aggressive stance that was in poor taste and the media paid back in the same coin.

Observing that Trump may not allow journalists access to cover his administration, the letter further states: “We are very good at finding alternative ways to get information…” It is indeed time for a re-think on both sides to avert clashes that would inevitably affect governance.