Dhoni— a stumper in the real sense

The country’s most successful cricket captain ever, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, or ‘Mahi’ as he is affectionately called, has surprised his legion of fans by his decision to quit captaincy of one-day internationals and T20s two years after he hung his boots as Test captain. Dhoni, whose sense of composure and equanimity were a subject of discussion all over the cricketing world, had the distinction of having led India to international title victories in all forms of the game — Tests, one-dayers and T20s. At a time when limited overs series against England were on way in which he was to lead India, Dhoni, in his penchant for springing surprises announced his intention to relinquish captaincy. Having risen to cult status from an obscure state like Jharkhand, Dhoni has shown rare determination and application in his career.

It is heartening indeed that Dhoni has decided to continue as an international cricketer playing under his team-mate Virat Kohli, who, by all accounts, will be captain in all forms of the game. Kohli’s record in Tests has been outstanding and now he will have Dhoni to lean on even in limited-overs cricket as he prepares to skipper the country in the next one-day World Cup two years hence. With the responsibility of leading the side no longer on his broad shoulders, Dhoni’s batting prowess, which is considerable, would be watched with interest as also would his skills as ‘finisher’ and as wicket-keeper par excellence.

Apart from leading India to win the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 2011 One-Day International (ODI) World Cup in 2011, India under Dhoni was at the top of the pool in Test rankings across the world for as many as 18 months. He also won the Champions Trophy for the country in 2013. Of the 199 ODIs that Dhoni captained during his career, he won 110 with a win percentage of 59.57. In T20s as captain, his win percentage was 59.28 with 41 wins and 28 losses with two no-results. While he is still at it, Dhoni is one of the three wicket-keepers to have completed the double of 9,000 runs and 300 dismissals in ODIs. With the baton of captaincy now going to Virat Kohli one can only hope that the legacy of Dhoni would be furthered.