Declassified files unmask Sonia Gandhi’s role

The Narendra Modi government’s decision to make public 710 files related to the National Advisory Committee (NAC), which functioned during Dr Manmohan Singh’s stint as prime minister with Congress president Sonia Gandhi as its chairperson, lays bare the dubious authority being wielded by her. These files reveal how NAC, acting far beyond its charter to provide inputs for policy formulation and support to government, was influencing policy making in disinvestment, coal, power and real estate apart from social sectors. The files made public show how suggestions were given, officers were summoned and compliance reports were being sought by the NAC even as Dr Singh surrendered his constitutional authority to Sonia Gandhi. File notings clearly reveal that when it came to recommendations from Mrs Gandhi, her decisions were final. The unmasking of the goings-on during the Congress regime are bound to be a huge embarrassment to the party. There are several examples in the file notings of the extraordinary authority that Sonia Gandhi wielded. One such example was a file which was related to the ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises which contained a letter dated September 16, 2004, which the Congress president had written to Dr Singh on reconstitution of disinvestment commission and setting up of a new board in its place. Wrote Sonia Gandhi: “I hope this matter will be considered on priority and a clear decision taken before the constitution of the board for reconstruction of public sector enterprises.” The files show that Dr Singh complied with the diktat. In another case, on February 27, 2006, Sonia asked Dr Singh to institute an apex mechanism for the manufacturing sector. “I thought that the issues outlined above needed to be taken up without delay for further consideration in the government,” read Sonia’s letter. Records show that the Prime Minister complied.

These revelations have given fillip to what the BJP has been saying for long, that it was Sonia Gandhi who had been running the UPA government by proxy and that she was the super PM during the UPA regime. This is also borne out by some observations made by the Prime Minister’s special secretary Sanjaya Baru in his book The Accidental Prime Minister: The making and unmaking of Manmohan Singh, in which he claims that Dr Singh was a cipher, especially in UPA-2. A close aide of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, K. Raju has contested the charge of Sonia Gandhi having functioned as an extra-constitutional authority saying in her defence: “Sonia Gandhi resigned from the NAC in March 2006 and came back in June 2010. In NAC, we (Raju too was associated with NAC) only worked for policies which would help the poor, tribal and the lower middle class, what is wrong in it? Even in this, Sonia Gandhi had only given suggestions and requested that the government look into a particular matter and never pass any order as was being suggested.” It goes without saying that a debate would now ensue and more acrimony and bad blood between the Modi government and the Congress can be expected. The government must get to the root of this and take appropriate action.