Dark clouds over sacked Tamil Nadu chief secretary P. Rammohan Rao

With the removal of Tamil Nadu chief secretary P. Rammohan Rao, a chapter in the murky goings-on in the secretariat in that southern bastion of the AIADMK has ended. The extensive raids on the offices and premises of Rammohan Rao and his son Vivek who has substantial business interests in Tamil Nadu and Andhra had raised uncomfortable questions of propriety. Rammohan Rao was the first secretary in late J Jayalalithaa’s Office and was foisted in the coveted chair of Chief Secretary by her, superseding some others. He was due to retire next September. Income Tax officials claim to have recovered Rs 30 lakh in new currency and 5kg gold in the raids and the assessment of Vivek’s substantial assets is still on. The searches followed the recent seizure of Rs 135 crore cash and

177 kg of gold from sand mining baron Shekar Reddy and his associate Srinivasulu. Reports say documents seized from Reddy’s premises were the major evidence, as they had details linked to Rao. Indeed, Vivek allegedly had business dealings with the Reddys. Reddy’s firm JSR Infra Developers is a ‘Class One Contractor’ for Tamil Nadu, a coveted ranking that’s mandatory to take up the big infrastructure projects funded by the state.

Whether or not there was wrongdoing in this instance will emerge after the matter winds its way through the investigative and legal processes. However, it is anecdotal that sand mining in Tamil Nadu is allegedly controlled by people close to bureaucrats and state politicians. Similar charges surface from time to time in other states as well. In fact, it is said that there is a mafia and a syndicate for every business.

Demonetisation has opened many cans of worms. The political battles it has sparked off mean that the process is irreversible. The many mafias now face exposure, and may fight back.