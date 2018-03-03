Congress’s peevish boycott

It is not surprising that the Congress Party boycotted the meeting of the Lokpal selection committee. The reason cited by the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was bizarre. In a letter to the Prime Minister on Thursday, he took umbrage at being called as a special invitee. He refuses to appreciate that as the leader of a party which does not command the requisite one-tenth of the membership in the House, the law does not entitle him to be recognised officially as the Leader of the Opposition.

Instead of blaming Modi for his lack of official status, the Congress leader ought to have accepted the invite for selecting the anti-corruption watchdog in good grace. After all, the meeting was being convened at the specific directions of the Supreme Court. In April last year, the apex court had asked the government to set up the Lokpal without further delay, specially maintaining that the lack of an official Leader of the Opposition should no longer hold up the process. Only two weeks ago, the apex court again inquired about the progress on the appointment of Lokpal. In other words, Kharge’s argument that he was unwilling to attend the meeting as a special invitee reflects a poor understanding even of the highest court’s directions.

His letter to the PM, promptly released to the media by the Congress Party, displays an unbecoming sullenness, nay, childishness on the part of a Congress leadership which is still not reconciled to its vastly reduced circumstances. Such peevishness in a matter which concerns the long-delayed appointment of an anti-corruption watchdog also undermines the party’s anti-graft credentials. The fact that the Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra, the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and an eminent jurist along with the PM were to select the Lokpal ought to have convinced Kharge that his participation would have only emphasized the party’s desire to fight corruption.

How the invitation to him as a special invitee is ‘a concerted effort to exclude the independent voice of the Opposition altogether from the selection process of the most anti-corruption watchdog’ defies logic. Would his voice as a special invitee have carried less weight than if he had been bestowed the official nomenclature of the Leader of the Opposition? Such silly excuses expose the hollowness of the Congress leadership which seems bent upon injecting confrontation in the polity even in matters requiring complete bipartisanship. Indeed, to fault the Government for the amendment in the law to substitute the ‘Leader of the Opposition’ with the `leader of the single largest party’ in the Lokpal selection committee was completely senseless.

If Kharge was to be taken on face value, it would mean that for want of a recognised Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha commanding the support of at least one-tenth of the total strength of the House, there should be no Lokpal. The fact that the said change in law too was made at the goading of the apex court did not seem to register with the leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha. Such appalling lack of cooperation and understanding on the part of the main opposition group in Parliament does not bode well for the smooth functioning of our democratic system. Which is such a pity, indeed.