China’s shielding of Masood a shame

In a move that is dismissive of India’s sensitivity and supportive of Pakistan’s encouragement of terror against India, China has, for the third time, extended its ‘technical hold’ on India’s move to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar listed as a terrorist by the United Nations. The extension came two days before expiry of the hold. Azhar is an accused in the Parliament terror attack case and, more recently, the mastermind in the Pathankot attack by Pakistan-based terrorists. Of the 15 members of the sanctions committee of UN all but one member—China — had supported India’s stand but China continues to exercise the veto power which is a privilege Beijing enjoys under the UN charter. This is yet another example of the misuse of veto which should strengthen the case for a review of this pernicious provision which is violative of the spirit of the UN charter. The UN charter, drafted in the wake of the victory of the Allied Forces in the Second World War, was heavily loaded in favour of the permanent members.

In April last, India had said it finds it “incomprehensible” that while the Pakistan-based JeM was listed in the UNSC Committee as far back as 2001 for its terror activities and links to the al-Qaeda, the designation of the group’s main leader, financier and motivator has been put on technical hold. After India submitted a dossier on Azhar following the Pathankot attack, in March, India’s submission was considered by the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate for technical aspects of the evidence provided. The technical team, with the support of the US, UK and France, then sent it to all the members. It is then that China exercised its veto power. India can ill afford to let this matter rest. It must continue to assert itself strongly till it wins the battle.