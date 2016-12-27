China now within India’s missile range

It is indeed a matter of deep satisfaction and elation that India’s longest range nuclear-capable missile, Agni-5 was successfully test-fired from the Kalam Island off Odisha coast by the Defence Research and Development Organisation on Monday. The intercontinental surface-to-surface ballistic missile, the latest in the country’s ‘Agni’ family of medium to intercontinental range missiles, with new technology for navigation and guidance, gives India the strategic depth it needs to contain its enemies. With China and Pakistan breathing down India’s neck, it was truly imperative that we deploy this missile which is vital as a deterrent for those with ill intentions. That our scientists have stood us in good stead has been proven time and again and it is indeed heartening that Agni-5 is all set to be deployed. Significantly, Agni-5 has a range of over 5,000 km and can carry about 1,000 kg warhead. It can target almost all of Asia including China and Pakistan besides Europe though India has repeatedly emphasised that it is a ‘weapon of peace.’ The 17-metre long Agni-5 Missile weighs about 50 tonnes and is a very agile and modern weapon system. Scientists say the surface-to-surface missile is a fire-and-forget system that cannot be easily detected as it follows a ballistic trajectory. India already has in its arsenal the Agni 1, 2, 3 and 4 missile systems and supersonic cruise missiles like Brahmos. The earlier Agni missiles are of smaller range and their range did not extend to China. The Agni-6 is reported to be in early stages of development and the latest and most advanced version, capable of being launched from submarines as well as from land, with a strike-range of 8,000-10,000 km.

Monday’s test fire of Agni-5 was the fourth in the series of such tests. It is indeed a tribute to our space scientists that it has been indigenously designed and that the test was a cent per cent success. The importance of the success of Agni-5 was that it was fired from a canister mounted on a massive TATRA truck. A launch from a canister mounted on a truck gives the missile flexibility of movement. The launch is truly a landmark in the country’s weaponisation programme.