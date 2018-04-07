Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan’s conviction polarised society in two streams pro and anti

The conviction of Bollywood star Salman Khan on Thursday in the case of killing blackbucks, a rare and protected antelope, has predictably polarised society in two streams — pro and anti. With the electronic channels indulging in overkill, focusing all attention on this case to the virtual exclusion of all other news, it seemed as though Salman’s five-year jail term was the only thing that mattered in a country that is flush with news. That the bitter legal battle stretched over nearly 20 years points to the perennial problem of delayed justice in the country.

Salman was a young man when he committed the crime. Today, he is middle aged. The Damocles’ sword that hung over his head and those of four other stars—Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, who have been acquitted — must have taken a toll on all of them in their formative years. Yet, there was little justification for the film industry to rally around Salman and either by implication or directly slam the chief metropolitan magistrate, Dev Kumar Khatri, who pronounced the verdict within the parameters of law.

The case stretches back to 1998, when prosecutors said Salman Khan went hunting with other actors outside a forest reserve near Jodhpur to shoot a film. Members of the Bishnoi community, who consider the antelope a reincarnation of a 600-year-old guru and say they would sacrifice their lives to protect the animal, said that they heard gunshots just after midnight on October 1 and rushed to the forest. Witnesses said they had seen a car speeding away, and that they thought they recognised the driver as Salman Khan, who was also accused of killing several protected deer in the area. Reports of the hunting trip set off protests, and Salman was taken into custody. Eight years later, he was convicted of killing the two antelopes and sentenced to a prison term.

But Salman Khan appealed the decision to the Rajasthan high court, and the sentence was suspended after a brief period in jail. If the magistrate has referred to Salman as a ‘habitual offender’ in his judgement, it is not without reason. Besides these cases, he was accused of killing a homeless man while driving drunk in Mumbai, a charge he was acquitted of. In 2016, the Rajasthan high court acquitted him of shooting a protected deer, known as Chinkara, overturning previous convictions. Perhaps the magistrate should have desisted from calling him a ‘habitual offender’ considering that he had been acquitted in all cases, and could have held out a less severe punishment. Whether the appeals court will take a more lenient view and also give him some leeway for his philanthropic activities and for the fact that huge sums of money are locked up in films that are on the floor remains to be seen.