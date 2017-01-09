BJP must redeem promiseof electoral reforms

The two-day BJP national executive meeting held late last week was an exercise in back-patting in a tone that was strongly self-congratulatory. With elections in five states including the electorally-significant state of Uttar Pradesh round the corner, it was clearly deemed to be no occasion for introspection. While gloating over the success of demonetisation in its economic resolution, the party termed its aftermath a “sacred movement” during which the masses accepted the temporary suffering with enthusiasm and asserted that black money had now been deposited in banks that will lead to high revenues and bigger and cleaner GDP. It was appropriate to stick to the line that demonetisation would bring long-term benefits to the country but the Modi government would have sounded far more balanced and credible if it had candidly admitted that some lessons had been learnt from the hiccups in implementation which the government would keep in mind for future. It could well have gone on to say that it regretted the hardships caused to people and lauded the manner in which they so stoically bore those hardships for the larger national good. By the same token, while it was fine to slam the Opposition for being too negative which it has been, the tone of the resolution could have been to counsel the Opposition to join in this national endeavour to root out black money, counterfeit currency and sources of terror funding. To sound accusatory is unnecessary after all the fire and fury in Parliament and outside from both sides. Already, there is a climate of non-cooperation from the Opposition which is affecting governance and it would be prudent to draw the Opposition into a workable relationship.

What was particularly significant and praiseworthy in the national executive meet was Prime Minister Modi’s stress on electoral reforms. “People have a right to know where our funds are coming from,” he said while indicating that the move is in sync with the government’s demonetisation drive. There was a hint thrown that the government could bring in a Bill in the upcoming budget session of Parliament to provide for greater transparency in election funding. An all-party meeting could be called during the session to deliberate on the issue but the government is determined to take it through. The economic resolution’s claim that a lot of black money has been deposited in the banks, that it has lost its anonymity and that the informal economy will now increasingly integrate with the formal economy are sound claims on paper. That this would lead to higher revenues with the States and the Centre and to a cleaner GDP will be tested as time goes by. It is heartening too that there is today more money with the banks to lend. The BJP’s satisfaction over there being 107 crore mobile phone connections in the country, 147 crore bank accounts including 117 crore savings bank accounts and 25 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 35 crore smart phones, more than 40 crore ADHAR linked accounts and more than 75 crore debit cards is justified. That this is leading to a strongly digital economy augurs well for the future.