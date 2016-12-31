BJP, BSP set to reap benefits of SP battle

The battle-royale within the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh between party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav on the one hand and Mulayam Singh’s son Akhilesh has climaxed with the expulsion of Akhilesh from the party for six years. Along with him, central party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav who has been an unabashed supporter of Akhilesh in New Delhi has also been expelled by the Mulayam-Shivpal duo. The two sides will have a show of strength on Saturday morning when they hold their meetings with their respective supporters. While Akhilesh’s supporters are saying that there is no question of Akhilesh quitting as chief minister and that they still command a majority, the Mulayam camp is insistent that a new chief minister would be appointed in Akhilesh’s place at the earliest. The battle lines are indeed drawn and the two main rivals of the Samajwadi Party – BJP and BSP – are grinning from ear to ear.

The Mulayam-Akhilesh spat is symptomatic of the generation gap that is increasingly playing out in today’s social environment. Mulayam, by all accounts, has been a hard taskmaster to Akhilesh and the latter has been deferential towards him. Now, with the winds of change, Akhilesh had built a trusted group of his own whose closeness to him is not palatable to Mulayam. Akhilesh’s uncle, Shivpal Yadav, who was anointed as party chief recently, too expected subservience from Akhilesh belonging as he does to the old school of thought. Basically, it boiled down to an ego clash between the principal players in the drama who are all from one family in a brazen display of nepotism which is so typical in Indian politics today.

The real bone of contention which led the party to this pass was the distribution of tickets to the aspirant-legislators in the party. While Shivpal Yadav as president has announced a list of names for 325 seats after Mulayam and Akhilesh failed to sort out their differences despite six hours of parleys, Akhilesh, showing his rebellious intent announced his own list of 235 candidates the very next day. Understandably, all this left the party cadres divided and confused. There were two ways to stem the rot—by accommodating Akhilesh’s standpoint and agreeing to give electoral tickets to at least some of his prime supporters or jettisoning Akhilesh and rebuilding the party under Mulayam-Shivpal leadership. Supremo Mulayam chose to go with the latter because he could not countenance biting dust in a battle with his son. Significantly, Mulayam’s first wife Malati Devi who was Akhilesh’s mother, passed away in 2003 and a second wife emerged who is believed to be inimical to Akhilesh.

While the internecine battle has been on, Akhilesh, who is a popular chief minister and towards whom the youth and the educated middle class of UP in general are seen to be well disposed, independently entered into an informal arrangement with Rahul Gandhi, the heir-apparent of the Congress, to fight the upcoming elections together. That had not gone down well with Mulayam and Shivpal who were rabidly opposed to any such electoral understanding.