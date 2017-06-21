Being at ease with vagaries of farming

Every year, the Union Budget hikes the allocation for farm credit. And every few years, farmers agitate for a waiver of loans. Agriculture in India, it would appear, is not possible without credit, loan-waivers, subsidies and numerous schemes under the nebulous head of ‘farmers’ welfare’.

Government intervention in agriculture spans the pre-sowing to the post-harvest stage. It regulates or facilitates provision of agricultural inputs – land (where tenanted), water, seeds, fertilisers, farm machinery, pesticides, technical knowledge and support – and administers prices of grains. Despite all this effort, it has failed to ameliorate agrarian distress, expressed through farmers’ suicides or agitations.

The current round of farmers’ agitations and loan waivers in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and now Bihar, is being attributed to demonetisation. While the currency crisis did impact farmers adversely (the village economy being largely cash-based) and may have led to the renewed demands for loan and power bill waivers, it’s not as if farmers were not distressed to begin with.

Farming is a high-risk profession, vulnerable to any number of variables: weather, crop pests and diseases, animal depredations, fuel costs, global markets, local markets, irrigation facilities, post-harvest infrastructure, availability of labour and policy changes. Risk management, in the form of publicly administered crop insurance, may cover the vagaries of weather and pests and diseases, but cannot insulate the farmer against any of the other factors.

The more ‘progressive’ a state is in terms of agriculture, the more distressed its farmers. Madhya Pradesh is a case in point. Its spectacular agricultural growth over the last decade – an average of almost 10 per cent – has been matched by an increase in the absolute number of unhappy farmers.

From the above, it follows that capital-intensive modes of farming are not economically sustainable for the majority of farmers. A loan-waiver offers short-term relief.

However low interest rates might be, the cost of loans for farm machinery, irrigation equipment and inputs like seeds, labour, power, agro-chemicals and soil amendments adds up. Even with a bumper crop, the farmer’s troubles may not be over – what if market prices crash? Cotton prices, for instance, went sharply south in 2014; farmers were unable to recover even the cost of inputs, much less make a profit. Onion, tomato and potato prices are a case in point. Sometimes, prices climb to dizzying heights. At other times, farmers dump their produce, because it’s not worth the trouble and expense of taking it to the market.

Farming is not a level playing field. Big farmers have the advantage in a capital-intensive environment. Most policies are attuned to their needs, because they generate the surpluses necessary for domestic or international export. Small and marginal farmers struggle from season to season and end up getting caught in a vicious debt cycle. Both categories of farmers are vulnerable to markets, in terms of cost of inputs and prices of produce.

Some farmers have backup in the form of animal husbandry, or fisheries. If their fields prove unviable for any reason, at least they can fall back on milk production or sale of fish. Those with sizeable landholdings can diversify crops; if one field/orchard does not yield a return, the other will. But such farmers are few and far between. For the most part, small farmers gamble on a single crop in each season. They can sell their produce to the government at the MSP (minimum support price) and buy back as much as they need at a subsidised price from the PDS (public distribution system).

Farmers who hark back to the good old days, when villages and even individual farms were self-sufficient, are dismissed as idealists. It is widely held that environmentally sustainable agriculture is not economically sustainable. If consumers are to get low-cost produce and farmers to get returns on investment, industrial farming is necessary.

But the fact remains that the least stressed farmers are those who practice low external input sustainable farming (LEISA). As far as possible, they try to save and develop their own seeds, manufacture their own fertilisers and pesticides, undertake water conservation methods like contouring, bunds, farm ponds, etc, eschew practices like crop burning and attempt to use draught energy/labour rather than machines.

Agencies like the Hyderabad-based Centre for Sustainable Agriculture (CSA) have managed to convert tens of thousands of farmers to low-cost modes of farming. Indigenous traditional knowledge systems offer a wealth of low-cost farming techniques, which are now being supplemented by biotechnology and soil science. It is useful to note that the world record for rice and potato productivity is held by the farmers of Nalanda, who were practicing a form of sustainable agriculture.

The author is a senior journalist with 35 years of experience in working with major newspapers and magazines.

She is now an independent writer and author.