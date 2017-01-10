Bengaluru Pravasi Divas low on eco content

The just-concluded Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru was a useful exercise in so far as it focussed on the potential of Karnataka to attract investment from ethnic Indians abroad in the quest for development. But unlike other states like Gujarat where all stress is on business, the Indian diaspora from Karnataka that came to Bengaluru had a mixed bag, combining business with social development. The Kannadiga NRIs from the Silicon Valley made it clear that their business thrust was towards start-ups in Karnataka and that they were ready to assist in propping up entrepreneurship. The aim was to bring mentors from the Silicon Valley and provide their services to start-ups in Karnataka. The Indian diaspora in Qatar came up with a special request for India to create and maintain a separate registration cell with details of maids being sent to Qatar and other Gulf countries. They said recruitment agents were often taking them for a ride.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the security and safety of Indians abroad was his government’s highest priority, adding that directions had been issued to all Indian embassies to be proactive in addressing the problems of Indian nationals. Dwelling on reaching out to Indians abroad in distress, the Prime Minister said special attention was being given to Indians in distress. He said in the last two years 19,000 Indian nationals in 54 countries had been repatriated and a total of 90,000 Indians in contingency situations had been helped. There were also efforts to forge a common front against terror with France, Suriname and Malaysia at the official level. All in all, it was a constructive interaction with NRIs though low on tangible gains in economic terms.