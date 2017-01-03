BCCI top brass sack must not go in vain

The Supreme Court verdict removing Anurag Thakur as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Ajay Shirke as its secretary is a warning to sports administrators in the country to ignore court orders only at their peril. While the two top functionaries were sacked for persistently defying court orders to implement the recommendations of the Justice Lodha panel appointed by the apex court to reform and streamline the administration of the board, the court also issued show cause notices to them why contempt and perjury proceedings should not be initiated against them. By a July 18 order by the court, most BCCI office-bearer were held ineligible to carry on and the Lodha panel had asked the court to remove them. The latest order comes in the wake of Lodha Committee’s third status report which was submitted on November 14, asking for the disqualification of office-bearers of the BCCI and state associations. The Supreme Court now is set to replace the sacked top brass of the cricket board with a panel of administrators.

While the apex court’s order is on the face of it unduly harsh, it cannot be denied that the BCCI bosses were given considerable amount of time to comply with the orders. It would hardly be good for the judicial system if defiance of the highest court of the land were to go unpunished. Apparently, the two BCCI bigwigs were ill-advised. Over the years, the BCCI had built up a reputation of being a law unto itself and for its bigwigs to be arrogant. Corruption in the richest sporting body in the country had been endemic though in all fairness, nothing incriminating had been found against Thakur and Shirke. The Lodha panel had been appointed by the apex court and the whole purpose of it would have been defeated if its recommendations, after they were okayed by the court, had been allowed to be flouted.

While Justice Lodha has adjudged the sacking of the BCCI top brass as the victory of cricket, only time will tell whether the future holds promising portents for the popular game. There is no denying that keen vigil needs to be kept on State units for the extensive leakage of revenue, but the day-to-day management of the game must not suffer. The new administrators must be men of integrity and character besides being knowledgeable about the game and well-equipped to handle the overseeing of issues like training facilities for players, team selections and creation and management of cricketing infrastructure.