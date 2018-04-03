Gentlemen make boring cricketers and equally boring TV characters. Grey characters are better. Bad boys are even better as they make colourful characters and spice up the narrative. That’s the state of cricket today, India included.

Ball-tampering is not a new occurrence in cricket. It’s been happening for several decades, in varying degrees involving different methods. Over the years, some of the well known and high-profile cricketers have also been charged for tampering with the ‘red cherry’. Some of the infamous incidents that rocked cricket world involved cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Rahul Dravid, Shahid Afridi and Faf du Plessis, to name just a few. Some cricketers have been fined, some were banned for a match or two and some were let off. In some cases, ball-tampering made headlines but no charges were brought. But two-match ban is the most any player has ever been penalised for tampering with the ball.

However, in the latest ball-tampering row involving three Australian players – captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and junior player Cameron Bancroft, the captain and his deputy have been banned for one whole year, while Bancroft has been shunned for nine months by their home board, Cricket Australia (CA). The trio have been punished because they conspired to tamper with the ball and tried to alter the course of the game. The crime was petty, but the punishment swift and vicious. Incidentally, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has already penalised Smith by imposing its maximum penalty for ball tampering by fining him his entire match fee and banning him for the fourth Test match. Outside of treatment given to match fixers, there is no precedent in cricket for such heavy sentences. They are certainly not in line with those given to other players in recent years for similar offences.

In all ball-tampering cases in the past, it’s the ICC which handed out sanctions against erring players and the story ended there. So, it’s the first time that a home board has acted against its players. Apparently, CA moved quite quickly to put the controversy to rest because of the kind of outrage it caused, both at home and outside. Cricket is the most loved sport in Australia. It is why even the Australian prime minister felt the need to weigh in on the controversy as the ‘three bad boys’ were perceived to have let the fans down and also let the game down by their pre-meditated crime. But the question is: did the national outrage influence the sanctions that by law had not exceeded two-match ban or a fine in the past? If one takes the emotions out of it, may be the one-year ban is unjustified. Obviously, there must have been other reasons that forced CA to act so harshly.

Three reasons seem plausible. One, Australian players have always been found to be boorish and arrogant. Apart from the sledging that they are notorious for, their general conduct has bordered on loutish behaviour, both at individual and team level. CA, the governing body, has often been accused of unwilling to improve the rough behaviour and unpleasant culture within the game that has often received flak from opposition teams. Ball tampering is no big deal, but when the ‘leadership group’ is found to be involved in an unsavoury act that brought disrepute to the team and caused outrage, CA needed to act firmly to calm nerves and restore pride in Australian cricket. It is pertinent to mention here that CA has not punished the three erring players for ball-tampering – that’s probably the ICC’s job – but for the conduct unbecoming and bringing the game into disrepute.

Two, after a bitter pay dispute between CA and players last year, it is quite possible that the governing body may have used the ball-tampering controversy to assert its authority over simmering dissent. Three, given the outcry against Australian players the incident stirred up, the severity of punishment suggests that CA was more concerned with addressing the backlash than the offence, and hence, swift and severe punishment to appease its public, its sponsors and broadcast partners. Already, one sponsor has walked out of the contract with CA and another is likely to follow the suit. Last week, CA also rejected a joint bid from the Nine and Ten networks for its TV rights because it was too low. Now CA’s negotiating position does not look so strong. But the fact is, in modern sport, it’s not just the fans you have to answer and please but the sponsors and broadcasters as well.

The ‘act of desperation’ has revealed the ugly side of the Australian cricket. It is why Cricket Australia’s chief executive, James Sutherland, has promised a ‘deep and far-ranging review’, though there have been a lot of those in recent years. In 2013, CA had sacked Mickey Arthur as coach and hired Darren Lehman to replace him because of ‘poor behaviour, lack of accountability and indiscipline’ in the team. Five years later, nothing has changed and now even Lehman has been forced to resign. No one knows what happened to CA’s plan to ‘nurture young talented players’ and ‘develop their characters beyond their cricket abilities’.

The problem with modern cricket is not the lack of talent but lack of characters beyond cricket abilities – not just in Australia but in all cricket playing nations. Blame it professionalism, pressure to perform, competition, too much money flowing into cricket or whatever, there is no single reason for cricket’s downfall from the ‘gentleman’s game’ that thrived on textbook technique, ethical behaviour seriousness and gold standard to the ‘game of entertainers’. Over the last two decades, cricket has lost its central narrative; the many shades of experience that came with the joy of playing a fair contest has degenerated into fly out, play, fly home exercise, series after series, where players don’t prepare but are always playing against someone. In the new narrative of cricket, fair play is secondary, winning is primary and entertaining fans, mostly television audience, is crucial.

Television has not only significantly changed financial structure of the game but also the way cricket is played. If ratings don’t come, broadcasters will not risk paying hefty telecast fee. This will affect cricket boards’ earning. Ratings will come when there is high drama, interesting characters, strong conflict, tribal hatred against foes and loads of entertainment. Gentlemen make boring cricketers and equally boring TV characters. Grey characters are better. Bad boys are even better as they make colourful characters and spice up the narrative. When money determines everything and marketing masks insufficient real character strength, standards slip. That’s the state of cricket today, India included.

A L I Chougule is an independent senior journalist.