Ball in Rahul Gandhi’s court to prove charges against Modi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s charge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that as chief minister of Gujarat he took money from the Sahara and Aditya Birla corporate conglomerates can make or mar the two main actors in the drama — Prime Minister Modi and the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family Rahul Gandhi. On the face of it, the charge is neither new nor supported by proof. It was first made in the Supreme Court by Prashant Bhushan, lawyer for a public-spirited organisation Common Cause, echoed by the Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and has now been picked up and sensationalised by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party in an act of political one-upmanship to besmirch the Prime Minister’s squeaky-clean image.

What is significant, however, is that the charge as raised by noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan was found prima facie non-credible by a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice J.S. Khehar (shortly due to take charge as chief justice) and Justice Arun Mishra and is to come up for closer scrutiny on January 11. The evidence adduced by Bhushan, the so-called diary entries of a Sahara official which were on plain paper and showed payments having been made to Modi, was described by the apex court as ‘zero,’ ‘fictitious’ and ‘not authentic.’ The court made it clear that the plea seeking SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe against the prime minister and the then chief minister of Delhi, Mrs Sheila Dikshit, of the Congress, among others, could not be allowed on the basis of the documents produced and asked Bhushan to come up with more convincing evidence. As it is, there is a judgement of the apex court that says that Sahara group’s documents are not genuine and are often fictitious.

Rahul Gandhi, while conveniently reproducing the so-called ‘diary entries’ added no further evidence to substantiate his charge that Modi was paid Rs 40 crore by the Sahara group between December 2013 and February 2014 in cash, ostensibly hinting that the money was used by the then Gujarat chief minister to fund the Lok Sabha elections. A similar charge was made against the Aditya Birla group. The question now is whether the Congress or Prashant Bhushan have anything more that they are keeping back for a later date. Regardless of that, Rahul’s extremely serious charge against no less a person than the country’s prime minister despite the Supreme Court’s prima facie dismissal of the charge could make him liable to face legal action. While the BJP on its part has rubbished the charge of receiving bribes, Modi himself will be watched for what, apart from mocking Rahul, he has to say on the matter. The apex court bench’s stand when it takes up the matter on January 11 will indeed be watched with much interest. Whichever way things proceed in court, one thing is certain: Corruption is now the central issue in Indian politics.