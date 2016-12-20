Avert flow of black money to political parties, please

The Election Commission deserves to be commended for the various suggestions it has been making in recent months to reform the electoral process. The latest one, urging the Centre to ban anonymous contributions of Rs 2,000 and above made to political parties is refreshing because it is aimed to arrest the flow of black money, which was the avowed goal of the Narendra Modi government in its move to demonetise high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. At present, the political parties and their high value donors who more often than not have an ulterior motive behind extending the largesse, get away with making hefty donations with their black money resources. They thereby kill two birds with one stone—getting rid of their black money through a means that is dubious and winning irregular benefits from political parties. By banning anonymous donations beyond Rs 2,000 the commission is attempting to throw open all donations to the audit process whereby the donor and the party are prevented from the hidden benefits of keeping their transactions under wraps.

Predictably, this reform would meet with resistance from major political parties which revel in cloak and dagger operations. But this is an acid test of the Modi government’s sincerity in plugging loopholes in the law that have led to black money proliferation. While the demonetisation move has hit at a relatively low 6 per cent of the total black money generation in the country, the move to unravel the secrecy of donations will hit the parallel economy harder. Other forms of black money are the secret unaccounted deposits in Swiss accounts, real estate in India which is a major parking avenue for black money and gold in which there is considerable hoarding of black money. The Modi government would need to plug all of these if it is to make a deep impact in unearthing black money. Demonetisation is indeed a worthy move though it has been marred by poor implementation but for the impact on black money to be felt strongly it would require a combination of all these. There is no denying that the Election Commission’s recommendation on anonymous donations needs to be pursued relentlessly. Recently, the commission had proposed that exemption of income tax should only be extended to political parties that contest elections and win seats in Lok Sabha or Assembly polls. This stands to reason because registering political parties has become a way to evade income tax. Several parties either do not contest elections or if they do, they register the parties without due seriousness and therefore do not win a single seat in polls. Their purpose is served by dint of exemption from paying income tax. This is also a reform that is crying for attention. The war on black money will indeed entail huge measures for which Prime Minister Modi and the Election Commission are fortunately quite committed. There is a need for no-holds-barred action.