Arunachal politics a game of musical chairs

In these times when defection of less than one-third of the legislators of a party stands outlawed under the Anti-Defection Act, mass defections to circumvent that law are not taboo in Arunachal Pradesh. In September last, 43 of the 44 MLAs of the Congress had crossed over to the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) leading to the formation of a PPA government. Now, in another en masse defection, 33 of the 43 PPA legislators have gone over to the BJP facilitating the formation of a BJP government with that party’s own 11 swelling the numbers to 47 in a House of 60 including an associate member, an independent and the Speaker. This is the second BJP government in the State in 13 years and with this the ruling party at the Centre is in power in two of the seven northeastern states after its impressive electoral victory in Assam where too it owed its win to a defector from the Congress, Sarbananda Sonowal, who had crossed over well before the Assembly elections. In a third state Nagaland, the ruling Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) is part of the NDA.

Explaining the legislators’ decision to merge with the BJP, Pema Khandu who was the chief minister when PPA government was in power and is now the chief minister of

the BJP government said PPA had treated them in an undemocratic manner. Khandu justified the twice over mass defections with the words: “We saw several years of misrule

by the Congress. We then joined PPA with the intention of bringing the state on the path of progress and prosperity. There, too, we found a similar state of affairs…..” The latest episode in the ongoing political drama in the state began last week after PPA president Khafa Bengia suspended Khandu, deputy CM Chowna Mein and five MLAs from the party’s primary membership. A day later, PPA, a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), selected Takam Pario as the new chief minister but could not ensure the loyalty of its MLAs, most of whom chose to back Khandu. Politics in Arunachal is therefore a strange game of musical chairs.