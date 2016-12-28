Armed forces concerned about increasing politicisation of top-level appointments

The Modi government at the Centre may have had compelling reasons for side stepping the seniority criteria. Perhaps Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar should have cleared the air by explaining the rationale for elevating Lt Gen Rawat to head the world’s fourth largest army. The Centre must maintain a delicate balance between the civilian leadership and the military in a democratic system. The challenge for the new chief on the national security front is enormous.

The appointment of Lt Gen Bipin Rawat as the next Chief of Army Staff superseding two Lt Generals and the arrest of former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal S P Tyagi has whipped up a controversy and become the subject matter of intense debate.

There is consternation in the defence establishment as never before about Lt Gen Rawat being propelled to the the top of a difficult pyramid while giving a go by to the convention of zeroing in on the senior most officer.

At the same time choosing the Chief of Staff of the three defence services is the prerogative of the Political leadership at the Centre. Supersession has happened in the past.

What is bothering the armed forces is increasing politicisation of the selection of the Chief of Staff which can adversely affect the country’s apolitical armed forces.

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre may have had compelling reasons for side stepping the seniority criteria. Perhaps Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar should have cleared the air by explaining the rationale for elevating Lt Gen Rawat to head the world’s fourth largest army.

The civil-military relations has lately come under strain in the wake of the government mishandling the One Rank, One pension issue along with failing to address the anomalies of the Seventh Pay Commission.

The sour point with the armed forces pertains to the powerful bureaucracy always seeking to downgrade them thereby depriving them a fair deal.

At the same time the opposition Congress which has held sway ruling at the Centre for an extended spell since independence has taken exception to the supersession of two officers. The BJP-led NDA government’s half hearted explanation lacked conviction.

A wide section of superannuated officers believe the Modi government should evolve new criteria for appointing the Chief of Staff of the armed forces. It should not cast a shadow on the process which must be satisfactory and beyond reproach. The selection process should not only be fair but must also seem to be fair.

It has been suggested by a former Chief of Army Staff that the Cabinet Committee on Security can be a forum for selecting the Chief of Staff of the armed forces. There are enough arguments to adhere to the principle of seniority. This amounts to denial of merit which should be the sole criteria for becoming the Chief of Staff.

In the present instance, the appointment of Lt Gen Rawat as next COAS is not unprecedented. Yet an avoidable controversy has been whipped up because of taking an interminably long time to make the announcement barely a fortnight before Gen Dilbagh Singh retires on December 31.

This is because there is no policy on the appointment of the three Chiefs except that it is at the discretion of the union government.

Without doubt all those who reach the level of Lt General are of great merit in every which way it is viewed encompassing leadership.

Overseeing any of the commands in the Indian Army requires special attributes as each of them has its special characteristics. The Southern Command headquartered in Pune has to oversee the security of about 43 per cent of the country’s area. It is no secret that the government is sometimes prone to appoint Generals who are “yes men”. There should not be any ‘favouritism” in the appointment of the Chief of the armed forces. Consequently it had become necessary for the Modi government to clear the air why it chose Lt Gen Rawat over two of his seniors.

The Centre must maintain a delicate balance between the civilian leadership and the military in a democratic system. The challenge for the new chief on the national security front is enormous.

There is worry on the China front not to speak about the “blow hot, blow cold” relationship with Pakistan despite the various initiatives taken by Modi himself to normalise bilateral ties which have been nullified by the powerful military establishment in the neighbouring country.

Experts emphasise institutions like the army should not be fiddled with because of political considerations. The apolitical army will continue to perform with the competence and pride whoever leads it. Notwithstanding the good, bad or indifferent politicians in the country, the army must be credited with weathering all storms . The arrest of ACM Tyagi on December 9 casts a shadow on the armed forces in general and the IAF in particular in connection with the alleged irregularities in the procurement of a dozen AW101 VVIP helicopters from the UK based AgustaWestland, part of the Italian consortium of Finnmechanica.

Earlier this week on Monday the CBI Judge Arvind Kumar granted Tyagi bail as the investigative agency “failed to state how much cash was paid to the accused and when it was paid” despite investigations for nearly four years.

The arrest has serious ramifications for the IAF’s modernisation programme as this combat arm cannot afford further delay in its modernisation. With its present depleted strength of 32 squadrons, the IAF cannot take on a two front war.

It is alleged the arrest of the former Air Chief is an orchestrated attempt to make him a scape goat. The veteran community of the armed forces and majority of the country’s populace is petitioning President Pranab Mukherjee, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, and the Prime Minister being incensed with the treatment meted out to Tyagi.

The petition observed the distinguished fighter pilot who has fought two wars for this country and led the IAF is being condemned to prison without a conclusive inquiry or fair trial. This is a disrespectful way of dealing with the case and smacks of an attempt to demean and destroy the honour of the Armed Forces. The petition said action should be taken against ACM Tyagi for any wrong doing. He has already spent more than 300 hours answering questions. It appealed to the government to undo this damage caused to the morale of the armed forces with the immediate release of Tyagi.

Yet others were emphatic to let ACM Tyagi prove his innocence or the State his guilt without delay, in a court of law.