AIADMK will be on test in coming weeks

The ‘temporary’ appointment of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close friend and protégé V K Sasikala as general secretary of the party until her election is formalised has coincided with the Madras High Court questioning the excessive secrecy that surrounded Jayalalithaa’s death. Clearly not happy with the secrecy maintained by people around Jayalalithaa, who was declared to have died on December 5 after 75 days of hospitalisation, a vacation bench of the court said on Thursday, “Even we have our doubts about that.” In observations that were very significant, the two-judge vacation bench comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice Parthiban, hearing a PIL of AIADMK party worker P A Joseph, observed: “We also saw in newspapers that the chief minister was recovering, and that she was eating, signing papers and even conducting meetings. And then suddenly she was dead.” It was indeed noteworthy that the court issued a notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state and central governments and others wondering why her body should not be exhumed to establish the truth about her sudden death. There is no doubt that no visitors, be they even the highest in the land, were allowed to meet or even see Jayalalithaa when she lay on the hospital bed for weeks. The only person who had unhindered access to her was Sasikala who ensured that access to all others (except the doctors attending to her) was denied. A niece of Jayalalithaa who pleaded to see her was turned away just as others were. That all this has led to murmurs among common people in the State including party cadres is no secret. There have been allegations that the time of death was misreported and that it could even have been that Jayalalithaa was actually a victim of slow poisoning. Exhuming her body could reveal some of the dark secrets that are being talked about in hushed tones.

Until the announcement of V K Sasikala as ‘temporary’ general secretary, a party functionary Sasikala Pushpa who is a Rajya Sabha MP, was holding herself up as a challenger to her in the battle for the post of general secretary. But on the eve of V K Sasikala’s appointment, Sasikala Pushpa’s husband and supporters were roughed up outside the AIADMK headquarters while they sought to enter the place to file the husband’s nomination papers. Sasikala Pushpa could indeed become the rallying force for those cadres who doubt V K Sasikala’s credentials and role in the last days of Jayalalithaa. Since the battle has now shifted to the court, much will depend on whether an autopsy is ordered and what it reveals. With the DMK adding its weight to the demand for an inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death, the AIADMK will be on test in coming weeks.