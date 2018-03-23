AAPology: Arvind Kejriwal on apology spree

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is on an apology spree. Having been free with all manner of accusations of wrongdoing against all and sundry in a bid to establish his pure-as-snow credentials, Kejriwal is now made to per force eat his words. The politics of Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party is based on sheer falsehood. Though they pretend to be paragons of virtue, the truth is they are as corrupt and opportunistic as any other party.

Kejriwal himself has not been above temptation, with his own brother-in-law drawing money from the Delhi Government on false vouchers. But to eat the humble pie after charging the former Akali Minister Bikram Singh Majithia of being the kingpin of the drug racket in Punjab is so humiliating that virtually the entire Punjab unit of AAP is up in arms against the AAP autocrat. Two days later, Kejriwal went on all fours before the central minister Nitin Gadkari and Amit Sibal, the lawyer son of the Congress leader Kapil Sibal. He had accused Gadkari of corruption and the Sibal junior of exploiting his father’s ministerial contacts for professional advancement. In other words, Kejriwal confessed that he lied. Why should anyone trust him any longer? In all likelihood, dozens of more such apologies are on the way since he had laid the foundation of his political career on a long series of lies and falsehoods. Such charlatans do our politics a lot of harm. Be on your guard.