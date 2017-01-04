Will Italy be next to quit Euro-zone?

The third largest economy in EU is on its economic knees. Plagued with anaemic growth, unemployment, corruption and frightening crisis in the banking industry, its economy is in frail state. In 2015, Italy’s GDP growth was 0.8 per cent; it is expected to only rise, according to Bank of Italy, to 1.1 per cent this year. Nominal GDP is around 25 per cent below trend. The debt to GDP is an intolerable 132 per cent. Overall unemployment is 12 per cent, while unemployment among youth is 36 per cent. According to IMF, Italy’s economy is not expected to get back to pre-Lehman crisis level of 2008 until 2025.

The recent referendum on far-reaching constitutional and political reforms in Italy last month which former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi lost by a gargantuan 18 points, may appear to be a pure domestic matter. But for political, economic and financial analysts, it is very much a part of wider global trend emerging in the Western world. Like UK’s European Union (EU) referendum in June last year and the US election in November, the referendum in Italy is also symbolic of the rise of populist, anti-establishment and anti-globalisation sentiment blowing in European Union.

There is no dearth of rising right-wing and anti-establishment political forces in most of EU countries, including Italy, with each promising a new political and economic alternative to the current political and economic order. In the case of Italy it is the Five Star Movement, a rising force headed by former comedian Beppe Grillo. However, the malaise afflicting Italy and disenchantment of Italians with the political class and current ruling dispensation, as reflected in the referendum outcome, is more economic in nature, though its fallout is both economic and political.

Even before the December referendum and particularly after Brexit, which showed Europe to be in downright decline, Italy’s future in Eurozone has been a serious topic of debate in political and economic circles in Europe. The question uppermost in the minds of political and economic experts is whether Italy is a couple of steps away from exiting the single European currency (Euro), which could possibly trigger the end of European Union. If things are not looking rosy in the Eurozone, they are quite bad in Italy too. If critics are of the view that there is a big question mark on Eurozone’s future, in their view Italy is also just not living up to the glories of its past.

The third largest economy in EU is on its economic knees. Plagued with anaemic growth, unemployment, corruption and frightening crisis in the banking industry, its economy is in frail state. The numbers tell the full story. In 2015, Italy’s GDP growth was 0.8 per cent; it is expected to only rise, according to Bank of Italy, to 1.1 per cent this year. Nominal GDP is around 25 per cent below trend. The debt to GDP is an intolerable 132 per cent. Overall unemployment is 12 per cent, while unemployment among youth is 36 per cent. According to IMF, Italy’s economy is not expected to get back to pre-Lehman crisis level of 2008 until 2025.

Threatening to unravel in not too distant future is the crisis in banking industry which needs urgent attention. Italian banks are estimated to be overloaded with 360 billion euros in non-performing loans in their books, which is about 18 per cent of total loans. Any attempt to salvage dud loans would run into problems under new EU rules which require Italian bondholders to take losses first. By virtue of being the third largest economy in the EU, an unattended major problem in the banking industry would have systemic implications on the entire Eurozone.

Poor economic growth, rising debt, unemployment and general disenchantment with falling living standards has been exploited by far right forces like Grillo’s Five Star Movement and Northern League and its leader Matteo Salvini. Five Star Movement is more popular and enjoys considerable support. It is considered to be a likely rival of the current ruling centre-left Democratic Party in the general elections in February 2018.

Grillo is also a Euro-sceptic. Anti-EU sentiment is also quite strong in Italy. Grillo has pledged to call for a referendum on Italy staying in the Eurozone single currency. If such a poll is held, it is quite likely that support for exiting Euro could be significant, may be even higher than 48 per cent that Italians voted for leaving the EU in May 2016. With little likely to change for the better, both politically and economically, between now and February 2018, not only political and economic uncertainty will continue but anti-establishment forces will hold the threat of exiting Euro as panacea for solving the country’s problems, which actually are direct fallout of long phases of low growth over nearly two decade.

The economic fallout of Italy exiting Euro will be enormous. It could even be the beginning of the end of EU. As Wolfgang Munchau, writing in The Financial Times, says, “An Italian exit from the single currency would trigger the total collapse of the Eurozone within a very short period. It would probably lead to the most violent economic shock in history, dwarfing the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2008 and the 1929 Wall Street crash.” The political fallout would be equally huge.

Apart from Italy, Austria also went to polls last month to elect its president where the right-wing Freedom Party leader Norbert Hofer was defeated convincingly. But Italy’s December referendum is far more important for Eurozone’s stability. As the verdict was negative for reformist Renzi and Beppe Grillo’s Five Star Movement is steadily gaining ground, politically the negative vote is expected to have contagion effect on rest of Eurozone which has more euro-sceptics now than before Brexit.

It is in this context that elections in France, Netherlands and Germany between March and September 2017 are being viewed as these countries are also witnessing the rising tide of populist, right-wing parties and leaders. If Netherlands has Geert Wilders who is expected to perform well in election next year on anti-establishment platform, France has Marine Le Pen who has been clamouring for Frexit (French exit from EU). In Germany there is Alternative for Germany, which is gaining ground on similar platform.

A year ago, no political expert had thought that Brexit would ever happen. No one even gave an outside chance to Donald Trump either till he won the Republican nomination but was expected to lose eventually. However, the reality is that the unexpected happened in both cases. While each EU member country has its own set of issues and problems, one major problem that plagues entire Europe is the continent’s ailing banking sector. The other of course is the rise of right wing forces which are exploiting economic slowdown and anaemic growth to whip up anti-status quo and anti-establishment sentiment.