Agony Aunt helps you to deal with workplace problems

Increasing inferiority complex

I am an aspiring writer trying to get my pieces published for leading newspapers. However, being a graduate from a BMS college I do not know how to approach any of them. My friends with Journalism degrees are now working with leading magazines. This has led to me feeling a complex. I feel inferior to them although I know it is no fault of mine. I am trying hard to get a job, but have been rejected by all of the places I have applied to. What would you advise me to do in this situation? Should I study further or keep applying for further jobs? I also don’t know what to do about this feeling of inferiority, it makes me want to distance myself from my friends but I know they are my well wishers only. Please advice.

Ans: One way to work forward is to know why the rejections come your way. This will help in answering few doubts that results in the inferiority feelings. If the places you are applying for job, need relevant degree for the same then do search for courses that would add on to your credentials. In the mean time keep the search on for freelancing or project based jobs that will give you a practical experience as well. Focusing on the idea of getting a full time job which isn’t working out at the moment shouldn’t limit your capabilities as a writer. Additionally attending writing workshops, socializing with other aspiring authors can also help.

Tired of failures

I am an aspiring CA trying to sit for the entrance exams. However, I have failed to clear round 2. I keep attempting to do so but I have failed twice. My morale has gone low and I cannot focus anymore. I am afraid that if I tell my parents this they will feel disappointed and let down. I am also confused as to what I could do if not this, if I should continue or I should keep going on. I have not thought of any alternative career options. Please advice.

Ans: Firstly it is important to figure out that what is the difficult part in your studies that results in you failing the exam. Secondly, as an alternative career plan visiting a career counselor can be useful as you might get a better idea of what to pursue if CA doesn’t work out. Talking to your parents will help too as they can provide you with support that is much needed in times when you feel low. Assuming that they will be disappointed and not communicating will create an unnecessary distance between you all. Lastly, if this CA course makes you happy and you see yourself pursuing it as a career then working hard definitely makes sense but if it leading to confusion and loss of interest then do reconsider the option so that you don’t stick to it only because of what your parents might say or what others might say.

Irritating office work

I work as a creative writer and love my field but ever since my boss has changed, I feel miserable about writing. My boss is very demanding and expects nothing but perfection. He makes me re-write the article 3 times in different ways and then will choose the ‘best’ one. This is very time consuming and frustrating. Doing this day in and day out makes you feel like you have no more words left to say for any article. I don’t feel like going to work anymore and every time I sit down to write an article, I feel so blank. I have lost my talent and inspiration. Please help me as I don’t know how to cope.

Ans: If you sense the stagnation setting in and it isn’t due to writers block or lack of creativity but due to the work environment then looking out for better options seems a likely choice in this situation. Your talent and creativity should be appreciated as well as criticized for the betterment of your work and you are not receiving any of these at the current workplace. Weighing the options in terms of personal well being and financial security well being is important. If the current job is doing justice only to one of these factors then it’s probably the time to re evaluate the situation and make a healthy choice.