Agony Aunt helps you to deal with the workplace problems

I have been working for 5 years as a journalist. As a couple of senior journalists left, I was promoted as a senior by default. Despite being senior, my pay grade hasn’t increased much and I would like to get a raise. The problem is that I don’t know whether I am qualified to get one or not. I do my work on time and have always received compliments on my work. But I don’t know whether that is enough to ask for a raise. Money is not motivating factor for my work but it is important considering the rising prices and my needs. Please help me with this dilemma as I am unable to evaluate myself.

Ans: You seem to be dwelling upon yourself doubt, as there appears to be no harm in asking for your rights. It goes without saying that if you climb corporate ladders both responsibility and privileges increases along with it. Hence for taking up your senior’s job means that your duties at work has increased and that means you will required to work more then you used to, so logically it would be just fair to ask for what you deserve. The hesitation is only created by you with the fear of your idea being dismissed by the authorities. However, they would act upon it only if you insist and bring to their notice that what you bring to work is more time and effort than before and that expect that to be rewarded. At the end of the day every one work to earn money and to have their desired fulfilled with it, and thus they would understand your perspective too.

Work pressure

I am a banker and have been working for 30 years now. My job has never really caused me any stress and I like working. Due to demonetization, my workload has considerably increased and I am finding it difficult to cope each day with the mounting pressure. on top of this workload, the pressure put by the people is a different story. Why can’t they understand that we are as frustrated as them and are suffering the same as them? We are even voluntarily putting in extra hours just to satisfy them. I just find this whole situation very unfair and I feel like I am becoming short tempered. Please help me as I don’t know how to deal with it.

Ans: Since you have been working for so many years, there would be junior employees to whom you can delegate some of your work to. Such a time is difficult for everyone and it is natural that people would displace their frustrations onto others. At the moment you being the target of that displacement which results in your short tempered behaviour will not be helpful to yourself or to others. It is only a matter of time before everyone gets a handle on this situation.

Rigid Roommate

I have been living in the city for 3 years now. I moved here from a small town and have always been sheltered and protected by everyone especially my mother. Growing up, I never really had a problem with her protective behaviour and especially after I moved here, it was comforting to know that she still cares so much about me and is worried for me. But lately, I find her behaviour very annoying and an inconvenience. She calls me 10 times a day and constantly wants to know what I am doing and who I am with. She tells me about all the bad incidents she read in the papers and each incident she reads about makes her more paranoid about my safety. I want to experience some freedom and independence before I have to go back to my hometown. I don’t want to hurt her but I also want her to tone down her protectiveness. Please help me.

Ans: It’s a good thing that you understand that your mother is only being protective because she cares for you, and that you realize the difference between her concern for you verses blaming her for her interference in your life. All you need is an honest but polite expression of your feelings about her questioning you. Next when you meet her, sit calmly and have a hearty conversation with her, and kindly point out to her behaviour that is causing you discomfort and also help her then solve the differences is any. However, make her rest assured of your safety by giving her reasonable examples which will help her to ease down a bit. For instances make her meet few of the people you hang out with, this way she will know that you are in a good company, or few times if not 10 and share with her honestly everything. Also share with her how it will help you if she keeps an open heart and allow you to learn few things naturally. Most parents feel happy if the child is being honest and thinks maturely and if you handle this situation wisely it will only make her proud and believe in you even more.