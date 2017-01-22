Agony Aunt helps you to deal with the relationship problems

Aggressive, snappy daughter

My daughter is 23 yrs old. She has been behaving very aggressively off late. She seems irritable all the time and snaps on the slightest trigger. Just yesterday, she got agitated over a trivial issue and pushed her younger sister off the bed. Her own sister does not feel safe around her. My older daughter always had her anger issues, but I thought it would reduce as she grew older, but it just seems to increase and I am not able to handle this one bit. I know she needs help, but how do I go about it?

Ans: You need to seek help to the soonest, as her aggression may not only be hurtful to herself but can also affect your younger daughter’s healthy growing environment. Also for you as a parent it may get difficult by every passing day and overall it may have a lot of adverse effect. Why wait for a miracle to come to change the obvious problem, and rather look forward to resolve and find peace at home. Evidently if she has been aggressive since childhood there is a deep rooted issue that needs to be fixed, so get her checked physically and emotionally. in other word seek professional help and take her to a therapist who can help her to gain better insight into the whole anger feeling, as generally a feeling is evoked by a thought and at time these thoughts can be too negative due to which she is easily feeling anger, and hence those thought needs to be rationalized which will help her to empathize and in turn get less flared up. Additionally aggression is a learnt behaviour and hence it can be possible that she as a child had been exposed to aggression in her childhood and hence she has learned to cope with any difficultly with anger. Whatever the reason this needs to be acknowledged and dealt with appropriately.

Also Read : Agony Aunt helps you to deal with professional life problems

Attention-seeking

My daughter is 20 years old and I have recently found out that she makes up stories to gain all the attention that she desires. She cooks up stories to her friends and family both and it worries me because the stories are usually very traumatic. I do not know what goes on in her mind and what worries me is that she makes herself look so vulnerable when actually there is no reality to these stories. This makes her lose her friends too because the truth ends up coming out and then they are ashamed of her. How do I deal with something like this?

Ans: From what you have shared, it seems like your daughter is going through some personality issue, probably struggling with herself worth, as this is very common at her age. She may probably be suffering from low self esteem which could be stemming from few irrational believes about herself, and this is an intense process that needs to resolve. Her way of coping with the same is making up stories to gain other people’s sympathy has she may believe she is not good enough that people will like her otherwise. This is called defence mechanism, in other words it’s her way of defending her identity with people she wants to mingle with, and wants to be significantly noticed. She may need to meet a professional psychologist to understand her situation better and give her another fruitful coping strategy.

Read More : Agony Aunt helps you to deal with problems in personal life

Taking friendship to next level

I have had strong feelings towards this girl for the past 4 years. After confessing the 1st time I got rejected by her, but we are still friends and really good friends. I have yet not moved on from those feelings and I am contemplating on telling her about the same. I do not want to lose our friendship, but I also want this relationship to move forward. I am not entirely sure if she yet likes me, but I can see us both make a perfect couple because many of our common friends have told us too. What should I do?

Ans: Its looks like everything is flowing in the direction you would like it to go, just that it is taking longer and you need to keep patience’s for the same. to begin with, she has continued being friends with you instead of dismissing you completely, and this itself is a very positive sign because this reflects that she too probably have some sort of feelings for you and hence doesn’t want to push you away completely. Perhaps she is taking longer to admit her feelings to you, but give her some time, haste is waste as goes the wise old saying, you need to hold your horse and let her realize on her own that you’ll her made for each other. Also it can be possible that your patience may add on to the reason why she would consider your proposal as giving her time can make her believe that you respect her decision and that you are very understanding as a person. so do not rush in to taking it further, enjoy your time together, even if it is as friends as cutting the hen that lays golden eggs does not mean you found treasure, it may be just an impulse that you may regret later.