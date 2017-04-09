Agony Aunt helps you to deal with relationship problems

Fearing rejection

There was a boy who liked me for 2 years and had tried pursuing a relationship with me. At that time, I was neither interested in a relationship nor did I have any feelings for him. Currently, I have started having some feelings for him. This is problematic as he does not seem to have those feelings for me as he did before. His behaviour had changed and although we are friends, he had stopped giving me the kind of attention that he used to. He is just friendly with me and sometimes I get the vibe that he has started liking another girl. Although, he has not shared this with me. I want to approach him and tell him my feelings but I am afraid of rejection. What do I do?

Ans: First step would be to determine whether your feelings are genuine or you feel this way because the attention has wavered currently. If the feelings are genuine and you wish to take this friendship further then talking to him seems to be a viable option. Both of you can decide how to take things from then on. Fearing rejection on the basis of your assumptions doesn’t resolve anything. Hence, if you want to explore this as a relationship seriously then approach him with what you feel. Otherwise after a point you might experience the strain in your friendship as well. Thus, keeping the assumptions aside proceeding with your feelings take a rational call which is not shadowed by the fears.

Boring bedtime bond

I have been married for 10 years now and it has been a happy marriage. We have just had a child who is a year old. Since I got pregnant, we haven’t been intimate and out life have become very monotonous. Before, it was fun and we had a healthy sex life, we used to go out and would have conversations on the phone or at night. But recently, all that has stopped. Our conversations revolve around the baby and nothing else. How do we get out if this rut as I fear that it might take a toll on our relationship?

Ans: Since you have realized that the conversations revolve around the baby, bring it to your husband’s notice too. Together both of you can decide how to work out on your relationship along with the new responsibility of your baby. Understand his reservations and anxieties as well. Discuss your fears as well. This will give both of you chance clear misconceptions if any and also help each other with the fears. To bring about a change, if having a family member babysit your child for few hours is possible then propose a lunch or dinner date to your husband to initiate the closeness that you feel is lacking.

Feeling lonely and left out

I am an introvert who struggles with making friends. Most of the time, I keep to myself, for fear of being thought of as dull and uninteresting. I am in high school now and most of my classmates go out for social activities together. When I was a child this never used to be a problem, being close to my family. But now I have started to feel a bit left out. I wonder if I should actively try to change who I am. I crave to be close to someone and to speak to someone. How do I overcome this barrier I have set for myself?

Ans: You can set smaller goals to start with i.e. start the interactions with few people and getting comfortable with the idea of socializing with people. If you concentrate on the fact that you have to change in order to ‘fit in’ then it might overwhelm you sooner or later. Rather concentrating on the comfort that you feel at each level might help overcoming this barrier. Start with those social set ups that create least anxiety and then gradually move towards more difficult ones so as to approach people without anxiety and you actually enjoy their company.