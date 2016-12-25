Agony Aunt helps you to deal with professional life problems

On boss’s target

I work in a team with 5 other people. My colleagues and I get along well and are supportive of each other. My only problem is my boss. I feel like he always targets me irrespective of the situation or whether I am at fault or not. Even when someone else makes a mistake, he will blame me for it and would say that I did not go over their work even though I am not the leader. I feel that he targets me because I come from a low socio-economic class as compared to my colleagues and therefore he does this to me. I like my work but dealing with his unfair attitude everyday is really getting to me. I want to tell him to stop but I don’t know how to do so. Please help me.

Ans: It is very easy for one to feel targeted and feel like they are always under scrutiny. This is known as the spotlight effect where you feel that you are being noticed more than you actually are. Thus, speak to your colleagues about how the boss is treating them and then make an informed evaluation based on what they tell you. After speaking to them, if you still feel that your boss is particularly targeting you, you can approach him and speak to him regarding this. It is important that you clarify the reason for such treatment especially since you think that is related to your socio-economic status. Depending on his reason for discrimination, you can approach his superiors and make them aware about his behaviour.

Working in Solitude

I am an introverted person and I like working on my own as that is the best way I can work. My bosses are aware of this and have thus never put me in a team. Recently, there have been some changes in the company and people are being grouped together to increase efficiency and generate new and better ideas. I have no trouble talking to people and socializing but I just cannot work in a group setting. I am unable to get along with the flow of the group and work according another person’s pace. I need to be on my own and work on my own terms. Please help me adjust better as not being a part of a group is not an option anymore.

Ans: I understand that adjusting to change can be difficult but it is important that you give it a chance and try especially since you don’t have an option in this case. Working in a group may not necessarily be bad experience as there is a possibility that your boss may assign you members who may have similar characteristics as you and who he thinks would get along with you. Once the group is formed, you and the group can reach an understanding about the working patterns of each member and based on that, form a working relationship that is convenient for the group as a whole and individually. Thus, each member has their own space to do their job but in a way that does not inconvenience the other members of the group. There will be times when your opinions may clash with other members and vice-versa, in such situations, it is important to know when to be assertive and when to back off and preserve the peace and balance of the group. It is also important to be open to others’ ideas and not be closed off to it. All this may take a while and therefore patience is the key.

Fearing the change

I am a female teacher working in an all girl’s school. I have worked there for a very long time but I am going to change to an all boy’s school as the pay is better there and the school is closer to my home. I have friend working there and she has told me all the stories about the rowdy boys and how much trouble they cause the teachers, especially the female teachers. I am very worried about this and since I have no experience with rowdy boys, I don’t know how to deal with them. Please can you give me suggestions on how to be a firm teacher with them and avoid getting harassed by them?

Ans: Moving out of your comfort zone into a new and challenging environment can be overwhelming. It is important that you avoid entering your new workplace with preconceived notions as those do not help you make an impression or alleviate your nervousness. Do remember that your experiences in comparison to your friend’s experience would be entirely different. There could be a possibility that the boys might have acted rowdy in a few instances which could have been generalised by your friend. Approach the job without carrying forward these inhibitions so that you are non-judgemental towards your students. Initial ice-breaking session proves to be a deciding factor in your relationship with the students. Be welcoming and approachable as well as assertive rather than coming off as authoritative.