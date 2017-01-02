Zebronics launches new multimedia speaker

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd, famously known for its IT Peripherals and also a fast emerging brand in Audio and video products has added yet another product to its portfolio in the audio segment. Given the demand for audio products – Bluetooth speakers, tower speakers and home theatre systems from consumers, brand Zebronics has been on a launching spree, with a slew of new products launched every month.

The 2.2 multimedia speaker is the latest to be unveiled. Called as the ZEB-BT361RUCF, the 2.2 speaker is sure to garner more eyeballs and win hearts of music lovers, who would love to spend time listening to thumping music or watching a movie at home. The wooden enclosure of the satellites and the woofer will give the much needed strength and aggressive looks – something that audiophiles look for.

The new speaker from Zebronics also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, USB Port, SD support and a built-in FM tuner. The output power of the subwoofer is 25W, while each satellite delivers an output of 12W; this assures a right bit of bass, coupled with treble of high notes.The speaker will be available online and through company’s distribution networks across India for Rs 4242.