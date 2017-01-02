Swiss Made introduces new D’SIGNER collection

From the production of the micro-components in movements to the construction of case parts, the synergy that exists in our Swiss Made design has allowed for such a breakthrough creation of the entire range with the Metallurgy and Materials laboratory working closely with the Research & Development department of Ronda, in the heart of Lausen, Switzerland, the possibilities for innovation are only limited by how far one’s imagination can go. The entire assembly of this revolutionary watch is done in the mountains of Swiss. Its stainless steel case boasts strength and reliability. Its particularly robust and comfortable metal bracelet with its broad, flat three-piece links remains the most universal bracelet in the D’SIGNER collection. These watch maintain its beauty even in the harshest environments… This is just the first step to our Swiss Made creation.