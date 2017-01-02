Blast your favourite tunes with Monster Pro X15 Tower speakers

Sporting the bold old School design, the speaker inspires a retro vibe in the ambiance that will leave a paramount impression on everyone that beholds the masterpiece. Pump up the atmosphere with club like speaker illuminations on the LED Display. Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd, bring another ingenious addition to its advancing range of Tower speakers, this time unveiling its latest addition, the ‘Monster Pro X15 Tower speakers’.

True to its name, the speakers sport the 180w RMS of Monstrous Sound, to amplify your music experience to club – like sound. Redefining the term Loud, bring home the party with the 2-way speaker system. This dual unit speaker set is integrated with a whooping 180W of total output RMS and 15X2 drivers that delivers a thunderous sound output without any distortion, even at the highest volumes intensifying your listening/Music experience. With the sound, loud enough to make your neighbours complain, Pro X15 lets you pair it any Bluetooth enabled devices like tablets, smartphones and more easily. The speaker also has dual 3.5mm mini-jack input that allows you to connect almost any music device with RCA/Stereo out. Priced at Rs 22,222, the product is available in leading retail stores across India.