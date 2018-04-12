Are you aware about the GST Rate Finder App Launched : If Not Then You Are At The Right Place
For any business to conduct its operations in a GST compliant fashion, it is important to be aware of the HSN / SAC codes of the goods and services that it deals in, and also the corresponding GST rates. Given the extensive list of goods and services which have been classified as taxable supplies under GST, it may not be feasible for a business, at least in the transition phase, to operate by committing the rates and codes to memory and use them appropriately while raising a GST invoice . And the GST rate finder is one such tool in such direction.
The GST rate finder app was launched by the government in the first month of GST enrollment itself. However I felt that it was an too early move from the government to bring GST rate finder at the time when people were still struggling to understand the terms IGST, CGST and SGST and this fear turned out to be true when the rate finder app was unable to solve the HSN codes and output the GST rates applicable on the mobile screen. And also the app was initially launched for Android users leaving IOS users strangled to seek GST rates from other means such as CBEC GST rate finder Computer based solution. But keeping aside everything the real emotion and care of government could be felt as government launched the GST rate Finder app then in order to ease the complexities for taxpayers.
The GST rate finder app as the name itself suggests is your ready reckoner for all the tax rates that are to be levied under the GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime. Just like a dictionary which we use to understand the complex terms. The GST rate finder app was first of its kind to be launched for the purpose of ready reckoning for easing the burden of tax payers and other registered persons as this efforts were almost negligible under previous taxation laws under the previous governments. This app enabled easy search for finding GST rates based on chapter heading or product name etc.,
Even the CBEC Chairperson in the launch of the app, made a statement as : if you are in a market, a restaurant or anywhere you can easily check what the (GST) Rate is with the GST rate finder app. The government was confident of giving a true rate finder app to the Taxpayers which would help taxpayers in GST rate classifications. This app in the Google play Store goes by the name “ GST Rate Finder”
About : GST Rate finder an official Mobile App to find GST Rates and Information of Goods & Services. It is a simple app to search through the various goods and services and their respective GST Rates and details. Presently this app has nearly 10 lacs plus downloads with a 3 plus rating of the Google store. This app is developed by CBEC (Central Board for Excise and Customs). So as said earlier, this app is currently available on the Android platform, but this will soon be made available for Apple’s iOS users. This app can be used in offline mode as well making it easier to refer GST rates anywhere anytime even without surfing on the Internet.
A taxpayer can search for applicable CGST (Central GST), SGST (State GST), UTGST (Union Territory GST) rate and Compensation Cess on a supply with the GST rate finder app. The government in fact also under took slew of initiatives to educate and familiarize both consumers and traders since it launched GST in an elaborate midnight function on June 30-July 1 in the Parliament’s central hall which was even broadcasted live for the entire nation. But the app didn’t find its share of limelight enough which is clear from the amount of downloads made.
|GST Rate Finder
|➢ Quick Search
➢ Tax rates : Goods
➢ Tax rates : Services
➢ Information @CBEC
➢ Disclaimer
User Interface of the App : When you open the app, it is divided into five sections. The last two sections are of little utility and users are most likely to go tap on “Quick search”. However, that is the section where most users are tripping. Let me present you the snap of the Screen which opens up when you access the app to give you an idea about the problem we are talking.
Many who downloaded the app were disappointed that most of their search queries did not result in any result. For example, a user who wanted to find the GST rate for a shoe, did not get any result. This is primarily because a shoe has been categorized as Footwear in the Schedule. If you do not know the correct term available in the schedule, it is likely you will not be able to find the rate. Similarly, another user in a Google Play Store review talked about not being able to find the rate for a Saree. The app in its current format has everything bunched up as Apparel, which is again divided into everything from 5 % – 28%. The problems users are facing is that commonly used words are missing from search, which means you have to know the word used in the Schedule. If you do not, one can try using synonyms to come up with the rates. Users have also complained that information is not available in Hindi. However most of the reviews were taken care of such as Hindi language was introduced in the app for users. But the information available on CBEC website – GST rate finder tool is accurate and easy to search for which government has linked it with this app but most of the users keep their search up to Quick Search and GST Tax rate list search for all goods and services and this is the reason why this app has not got its popularity in GST. And the disclaimer section in this app also clearly warns and gives guidance stating that “This app is just a simplified representation of complete rules and regulations for guidance for users. And for complete information, one must visit the official website of CBEC at www.cbec.gov.in
We hope that this app when amended to the likes of present situation would become people lover. But yet to day that this indicative is such a big step in positive direction in GST journey. And speaking of journey for achieving corrupt free India on the golden pathway of GST, we have Sherpa’s in form of Tally.ERP 9 who could accompany us for this journey by helping us to be GST ready anywhere anytime, to be GST compliant by filing error free returns well within the due date, matching and reconciling the returns of the supplier (auto-populated in GSTR 2A return for the buyer) with the purchases made. The journey to the golden path GST is simpler with Tally.ERP 9 as its accounting functions are easier for even non accountant to understand.
Note: This is a sponsored content